Here's how to help children create their dream bedroom 

Plenty of lengthy, uninterrupted REM sleep is vital for all children and screen jaded teenagers. Investing in a bigger mattress is a significant change.
Climbing walls are an increasingly popular bit of room-scape for children, but from the get-go we need to use a pebble of common sense. Any climb, even toward a 2.4m ceiling, could result in a fall. Along with the climbing rocks, we need a soft place to land — a “fall-zone” with enough clearance. The rocks themselves will be made in poly-resin.
Refresh the floor. No, don’t start stabbing at the phone to look up new flooring. If the carpet or hard flooring is in reasonably good order and you’ve cleaned it up to a tick better than it was — try layering down a large rug. Rugs are a clever hack to cover stains you simply cannot get out and to invite kids to sprawl at their favourite level from 2-18: the floor. Together with a change of bedding and possibly changing out the blind (see Orla Kiely’s new range for Blinds2go), a few mid-range textural textiles can refresh the room on a squeak of budget.
It’s a bit like adding the odd avocado slice to a sandwich — they can’t get excited about storage, even if it’s good for them. Lack of available, easy-to-access storage is the crux of a thousand family rows in your child’s lifetime, so let’s make it easy for the kids to do the right thing.
Wallpapering a child’s room really is a rod for your own back. It’s aesthetic whimsy and within a couple of years, with a steaming stripper gripped in your cramping hands, it’s something destined for regret. Kids are changelings at the best of times and (not to sound trite) they grow up so fast. Stickers and digital print murals that pull down with a yank at one corner are a far better bet.