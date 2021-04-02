Here's how to help children create their dream bedroom 

Flipping a room to reflect your shape-shifter’s new time of life can take as little as a single weekend.

Let’s explore just a few exciting changes that could rock a kid’s world.

DOUBLING UP

Plenty of lengthy, uninterrupted REM sleep is vital for all children and screen jaded teenagers. Investing in a bigger mattress is a significant change.

As limbs stretch, their (often dynamic) sleeping style might demand just a bit more room for weekend lie-ins and thrashing about. Not all children and teens will appreciate alterations to their crib (it can be perceived as a rude shove towards adulthood), but it’s worth asking. Even for youngsters — doubling up with their friends for sleep-overs, or the joy of a base mounted trundle bed is worth discussing.

A small double brings the bed to 120cm across while retaining the same 190cm length — there’s really very little spatial impact. Doubles are a 45cm jump up.

Looking down the road — the room might offer dual duty as a spare room for a visitor overflow. A small double or a double with a base fitted out with storage drawers — a real winner for occasional linens. Emma offers a generous 200-night trial to ensure comfort and support. Tryouts are useful as any bed including memory foam with a cooling top layer could prove a Marmite to a discriminating kid. Emma from €378 (on offer) for a small double, emma-mattress.ie

Climbing walls are an increasingly popular addition to larger bedrooms, playrooms and underused corridors. Keep in mind, what goes up, must come down. Crash-zone mats are vital. Furniture by Circu, POA.

CLIMBING THE WALLS

Climbing walls are an increasingly popular bit of room-scape for children, but from the get-go we need to use a pebble of common sense. Any climb, even toward a 2.4m ceiling, could result in a fall. Along with the climbing rocks, we need a soft place to land — a “fall-zone” with enough clearance. The rocks themselves will be made in poly-resin.

Choose quality pieces with a good grip, even when a little sweaty. They are generally in primary colours and look fine against white and grey walls. The anchors should be included (generally screws and bolts) and matched to the wall type — solid walls, plywood or OSB.

Dinosaur lights (12 different species), around 22, lights4fun.co.uk.

Some DIY weekend warriors will prefer to line the walls in wood rather than dig repeatedly back into the plaster-work. For smallies, place the rocks lower and closer together — you can always move them up.

Now, there is the opportunity, as summer approaches, of considering a quiet corridor in the home, an outside wall or using a high garage space for something more ambitious — but don’t stray into seriously dangerous challenges.

Here’s just one basic online guide: lydiascapes.com/build-home-climbing- wall. 12-piece anchor sets start from €20. McSport do a good selection of tumbling and crash mats, mcsport.ie. Look up the pre-drilled and fixed system climbing boards at smallwall.ie from €150 ex VAT.

Blinds by Orla Kiely for Blinds2Go. Part of its new spring range, from 33, blinds-2go.ie.

FLOORING IT

Refresh the floor. No, don’t start stabbing at the phone to look up new flooring. If the carpet or hard flooring is in reasonably good order and you’ve cleaned it up to a tick better than it was — try layering down a large rug. Rugs are a clever hack to cover stains you simply cannot get out and to invite kids to sprawl at their favourite level from 2-18: the floor. Together with a change of bedding and possibly changing out the blind (see Orla Kiely’s new range for Blinds2go), a few mid-range textural textiles can refresh the room on a squeak of budget.

It’s worth considering furniture placements while lifting and shifting — but be advised, some children will lose their marbles, Legos and Barbie Jeep at this sort of radical, uninvited change. Suggest a shuffle first, including a deal that after a week, if they still hate the new layout, you’ll help them put it all back.

PLANT POWER

Their first pet should be a plant. A discreet little teaching moment, the trend for houseplants can slip into the kids’ rooms too. NASA claims that houseplants help to clean the air — but let’s not rely on that one too heavily — and deliver good ventilation. My mother rounded on me over an exhausted spider-plant on my windowsill — “how could you let a living thing die for want of a drop of water?”

To avoid murderous neglect by horticultural newbies, pop in and ensure the thing is watered. Children should be old and wise enough to never chew on the plants or ingest any part of them — four years of age-plus would be about right.

Take them with you to choose their plant or bulb, and explain how to read the care label to see if the plant will suit the environmental conditions in their room. Steer them towards something not likely to die if forgotten for a few days — desert plants, leafy survivors like waxy succulents, snake plants and (no surprise here) — bullet-proof begonias that your child can slip onto an outside windowsill in the spring.

Deep Route Gardening, 16, George’s Quay in Cork, have a growing rep’ for interesting indoor characters. David Domoney’s new book, My Houseplant Changed My Life, is a fascinating primer for adults or teens who want to re-wild their rooms. Dorling Kindersley, €14.

STEALTH STORAGE

It’s a bit like adding the odd avocado slice to a sandwich — they can’t get excited about storage, even if it’s good for them. Lack of available, easy-to-access storage is the crux of a thousand family rows in your child’s lifetime, so let’s make it easy for the kids to do the right thing.

One useful strategy to release the emotional ties that bind a child to a toy is to reassign precious pieces as display.

One high, lovely deep open shelf run along one or even two walls, well up and out of the way, can take frayed soft toys, a few beloved books and any other treasures he or she is just not ready to let go.

These are tender transitional moments.

A simple set of open shelves set on the floor might feel dead boring — but add a pitched roof as a large doll and suddenly it’s their favourite furnishing. Divide and conquer now with dedicated soft baskets or tubs fitted to deep shelving or designed to slide under the bed. Name them and expect some co-operation.

Try out the Toy Sorters from €133 through jojomamanbebe.ie, Argos offer a four-tier tilted shelf and basket system as part of their Home range.

A steal at €48, the baskets can be lifted and carried off to the garden, den, wherever. Their Habitat Scandinavia toy box/bench seat, vast is now just €65, and in raw wood can be stained or painted to suit their look.

Safari Stack mural by Wallsauce. Panel height: 2.8m, Width: 1.395m. Divided into 3 x 46.5cm drops. Printed on a single roll. 180, wallsauce.com.

WALLPAPER?

Wallpapering a child’s room really is a rod for your own back. It’s aesthetic whimsy and within a couple of years, with a steaming stripper gripped in your cramping hands, it’s something destined for regret. Kids are changelings at the best of times and (not to sound trite) they grow up so fast. Stickers and digital print murals that pull down with a yank at one corner are a far better bet.

Concentrate on the base colour and trawl Instagram and Pinterest for inspiring ideas. Smaller stencils and stickers can be composed into narrative stories — creating a forest of animals peering from between ornaments or sitting up on shelving.

Larger pieces can anchor the bed or create a rad’ feature wall without any commitment. Pre-pasted papers and peel-n’ stick murals tend to be easier to remove – all you’ll need is a putty knife and a good 45-degree angle before whipping them down. There may be some paste residue to scrape free, but that’s it.

When finally adulting the room, to bring it up to a young person’s aspirations, age and tastes, don’t discount the 80s rage of stencilling — such an easy craft that can be run over walls, furniture and even fabrics. Check out the products and video tutorials at shabby.ie, with quality stencil minis from just €4.

To lose your mind completely (and be driven mad waiting for a Brexit delivery time) look up the Stencil Library for pricey stencils to create a full bespoke wallpaper, stencil-library.co.uk.