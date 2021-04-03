A brush with artists, coffee and handmade cups to drink it from

Artist Diarmuid O'Sullivan is drawing from his experience (see what I did there) to make artists of us all, right in our own homes.

Lockdown is the perfect excuse to release your inner artist.

Diarmuid will send you an oil painting materials pack with everything you need to create your own masterpiece — so no excuses, sign up now, it's for beginners and artists, teens and adults, everyone's welcome.

It's a live course, but it's recorded in case you miss a week. €120 and you'll have your very own masterpiece to hang on the wall.

www.dosartist.com and @dosartist on social media.

This fabulous feline-inspired piece is called Meow, by Cork artist Valerie Walsh Jolley. She says: "It was inspired by our kitten Toto who was blown in by storm Ophelia, and the name came from The Wizard of Oz.

This painting shows the relationship between people and animals and the way they can relate to each other."

It's €650 and measures 45x57cm. Valerie has a private studio gallery in Douglas, Cork, check her out on www.valeriewalshjolley.com, or on Instagram @valeriewalshjolley.

Aren't these just perfect for spring? Beautiful handmade porcelain espresso cups by west Cork artist Etain Hickey. They are €25 and the mini creamer and sugar bowls are €45.

They are available direct from her Instagram @etainhickeyclonakilty and Facebook, @EtainHickeycollections.

For Easter tomorrow, after you're stuffed full of lamb, try a coffee with a twist. Coffee, chocolate, milk...three ingredients for one cracking mocha.Nespresso's latest Barista Creations Vertuo Capsules, Bianco Leggero, they're €0.54 each and the Vertuo Next Premium Coffee Machine is €199.

See www.nespresso.com for more. There's also a video to show you exactly how to make the mocha recipe.

https://youtu.be/ZcDKoEkP3Sg

Want to add some glow to your weekend? try the new launch from Lidl Ireland — a gold-infused skincare range, Cien Gold. Available in Lidl stores nationwide from Monday, April 12, Cien Gold prices start at €4.49 and are all infused with 1% colloidal gold.

There's the face mask, moisturiser, neck and décolleté cream and a hand cream to choose from. Available for a limited time only, see your local store for more.

Tesco Ireland has been working closely with hundreds of Irish suppliers to respond to the challenges Covid-19 created over the last 12 months, including Drumshanbo Gunpowder gin. Available in stores for €49. A nice sundowner on Easter Sunday, perhaps? www.tesco.ie

On the Bathroom Shelf, this gorgeous Merveillance Expert Anti-wrinkle Night Cream. It works while you sleep to lift and firm with Daylily Oléoactif®. The aim is to restore plumpness, fill wrinkles and smooth the skin. Bring it on! It's €45 for 50ml, available from www.chtralee.com; www.marronspharmacy.ie;www.lloydspharmacy.ie; and www.cloud10beauty.com

Irish company Max Benjamin is an expert in home fragrance and wellness products - they are combining these two elements in their luxurious new Happy Pod electronic diffuser. Two vegan essential oil blends are being launched too.

The pod retails at €100 and the oils at €17. It is available exclusively from www.maxbenjamin.com.

When retail stores re-open The Happy Pod will be stocked by a selection of retailers including Arnotts and Brown Thomas.