Cork harbour makes waves for two 19th-century artists

Stormy weather and a world-class harbour feature in these paintings, writes Des O'Sullivan
Entrance to Cork Harbour by Richard Brydges Beechey at Morgan O'Driscoll.

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 12:30
Des O’Sullivan

The entrance to the magnificent harbour that is Cork is depicted in detailed works by two 19th-century artists at Morgan O'Driscoll's sale of Irish and International Art on April 19. 

Rear Admiral Richard Brydges Beechey shows two sailing vessels at Roches Point in what former Crawford Gallery curator Peter Murray describes in a catalogue note as one of his finest maritime paintings. 

The dramatic oil shows a small lugger in the foreground — almost certainly a Cork pilot vessel — heading towards a two-masted brigantine making its way with difficulty towards the open sea. 

Roches Point lighthouse and coastguard cottages are in the background and a signal tower dating to Napoleonic times is seen on the right. The painting dates to 1874-1875.

A Barque passing Roches Point lighthouse, at the entrance to Cork Harbour by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson.

In a painting dating to about 25 years earlier Cobh artist George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson shows a three-masted barque passing Roches Point as it leaves Cork Harbour. 

The southerly wind is not in the ship's favour. 

The lighthouse was rebuilt in 1839 and the picture is thought to be around 1850. 

Peter Murray points to the acute observation of sky and cloud formations and accurate rendering of ships and their rigging as a testament to Atkinson's training as a ship's carpenter and his years as an inspector of shipping in Cork Harbour.

