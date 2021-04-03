'Grow it forward' initiative hopes to reach half a million people

Helping to launch ‘Grow it Forward’ is two-year-old Harry Molloy along with his great grandfather Fintan Walsh and his granny Mary Molloy. Picture: Patrick Browne

A total of 50,000 free food-growing kits are being given away in the GIY Grow it forward initiative, in partnership with Healthy Ireland and Libraries Ireland.

Participants are asked to use the kits to share the experience with 10 others, which could enable half a million people across the country to reap the rewards of growing food at home.

With a year of Covid behind us and as part of the Government’s Keep Well programme, the campaign is designed to help the nation eat well by inspiring and supporting people to grow some of their own food at home while connecting with friends and family to join them.

Each pack includes seeds for beetroot, carrots, salad leaves, peas and tomatoes; a guide to help grow them, and a postcard and gift tags to help share them.

Those who sign up will also receive regular emails with growing support, video clips and ideas for how to ‘grow it forward’ by passing on seeds, seedlings or produce in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Michael Kelly, founder of GIY, said: “The pandemic has seen a record number of people turn to growing their own food and discovering the joy and pride that brings.

“The process of seeing a seed turn into a seedling and eventually food you can eat is full of magic and no shortage of optimism.

“Grow it forward is all about sharing that feeling as far and wide as possible at a time when we need it most. That’s why we’re inviting people to get free seeds and do good deeds.” 

Frank Feighan, Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “During these challenging times, it is vital that we do everything we can to look after our wellbeing.

Right now there is a great need for positive, outdoor activities and creativity in how we stay connected to one another.

"Evidence suggests that being out in nature, spending time in green space or growing some plants at home can help lift our mood and have a positive impact on our health and wellbeing.” 

GIY’s director of development Karen O’Donohoe is urging people of all ages to join the campaign, regardless of their experience in growing food or how small a space they have in which to do it.

“Packs will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis and we will then teach people how to grow, whether on a windowsill or a large garden.

"We will also show a wide range of ways to share seeds, small seedlings, plants in pots or the produce at harvest time, to make sure your Grow it forward experience is as easy as can be.” 

Register for a Grow it forward pack while supplies last at GIY or contact your local library.

