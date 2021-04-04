Peter Dowdall: The first rule of gardening? There are no rules

Gardening is a great secret. Those of us who “get” gardening, we must be a bit like those members of secret societies and furtive lodges.

You see, there is a whole population of us who exist in amongst everyone else in clear sight but speaking a different language and in most cases, exuding a type of calmness, a somewhat different energy to non-gardeners.

The language is of such things as root cuttings, aerial layering and mycorrhizal symbiosis. The calmness comes from working with the soil and in the great outdoors, I am convinced of it. Is it just a coincidence that only one letter differentiates the two words, soil and soul? The thing is, none of us wants to keep this secret, well…secret.

So many people have discovered gardening for the first time over the period of this Covid crisis and many more have found the time, provided by lockdown to develop their interest in the garden and to perhaps re-engage with the soil.

I often refer to the fact that I first developed a love of gardening and working with the soil whilst pottering around at my mum’s feet as she started off seeds of bedding plants and then, some weeks later we would plant them out.

Many of us have similar experiences as small children though most grow out of it, leaving the world of plants and gardens behind as the “real world” beckons. The reason I say this now is because as small children, it is something which is innate within all of us, we instinctively know how to grow plants but as we get older, perhaps more removed from the natural world and immerse ourselves more in the world of concrete, glass and Instagram, we lose that confidence.

The older we get, the more we need to conform and pay attention to the rules but one of the joys of the garden is that, in it, we can be ourselves, no need for rules, nor to conform, just give it a go.

A life in the garden is a life of trial and error, we learn to trust our gut, that childhood instinct. Lockdown has given us that opportunity to go back to childhood and revisit the wonder of the great outdoors, we must grab this opportunity with both hands, for this period, like everything, will pass.

QUESTION RECEIVED

And so, in answer to a question which I received during the week: “Just wondering about pots, do you mix or just put one plant in pots?”

Go with what you want to do.

If you just want one plant per pot and perhaps that same pant in each pot then that is fine and will create a particularly elegant and simple effect, imagine, if you will, a garden filled with Buxus balls and cones in terracotta pots for a serene, calming, green garden.

Or maybe you would go for something more colourful and vibrant, such as terracotta pots filled with regal Lilies which will provide colour and masses of scent later in the summer.

Then again if you want to mix different plants into a pot, nothing wrong there either. Hanging baskets, window boxes and patio planters can all contain masses of species to create a riot of colour.

ADVICE

Two tips I would give though if you are planting for seasonal colour displays such as pots filled with lilies or other bulbs and baskets filled with summer bedding: too much is better than too little and feed well.

A pot with one or two lilies or tulips or a hanging basket with just a couple of plants has far less impact than one brimming with life, foliage and flower, in this case, less is not more — so when planting bulbs in pots, position them so that they nearly touch and perhaps plant other species above and below to give a really full display. In baskets and window boxes, the same, don’t allow too much room for plants to develop, really cram them in.

This isn’t like “real” gardening in that you don’t need to allow space for spreading and maturing as you would in garden beds for gardening like this in containers is all about immediate impact and you know what, if you get it wrong and it’s not quite what you wanted….so what? Just start again and experiment with different combinations and colours in different pots and by the time you get it right, you will surely, like me, change your preference!

So, whether you choose to have your pots all of the same colour and size, to have your buxus perfectly pruned next to an intensively manicured lawn or you prefer your lawn to be full of wild abandon and your pots made from recycled kitchen implements filled with whatever seed blew in, nestled amongst shrubs left to their own devices, whichever you choose is correct. Gardening is not about rules, your garden is somewhere for you to be just that, you, trust yourself.

Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie