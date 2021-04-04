Garden Q&A: Should we feed all bulbs when foliage is dying off?

Garden Q&A: Should we feed all bulbs when foliage is dying off?
Question

Does feeding bulbs when the foliage is dying off apply to all bulbs as well as daffodils? 

Answer

Yes, as the foliage of bulbs such as daffodils, tulips, crocuses, lilies and others dies back, all the goodness is going into the bulb — which, as a swollen, modified leaf, stores all the nutrients needed for growth, foliage and flower next year. 

The more good quality nutrients that return into that swollen food reserve then the better quality the blooms next year. 

I would advise feeding such plants with a good quality organic tomato food such as the Irish made, Nature Safe Tomato Food as the foliage and flower stems are dying off.

