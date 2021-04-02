'Make your space work for you and it can transform your life' 

Just before lockdown last March during my seasonal decluttering project, I gathered together 67 design and interiors books sent to me by publishers for review, most of which failed to make their way into this column, and were happily despatched to the charity shop.

Swiftly following this, I asked publishers to only send books in digital format, and while digital doesn’t make for the intimate reading experience a book provides, it does, at least, stop the books piling up behind the sitting room door and mitigates my dismay at the largely unrecyclable packing which inevitably accompanies hard copies.

Rebecca West, author of Happy Starts at Home. Picture: Cameron Thompson

Now, however, I’ll eat my words because if there’s one book I’d rather like to have in my hands and is worthy of a site on the prime real estate of by bookcases, it’s Happy Starts at Home: Change Your Space, Transform Your Life (CICO Books) which landed in my inbox last week.

Penned by Seattle-based interior designer Rebecca West, her approach to interiors is not trend-driven in any way.

Just a glance at the introduction and I see how she sums it up by saying, “It’s not about buying or not buying a new sofa. It’s about whether your home is working for you,” suggesting there’s work to be done beyond getting out the measuring tape and browsing the furniture shops.

Our home is the one place that can be a pure reflection of you and your family. Toss society’s concept of what makes a home happy out the window, and create a space that makes you feel great, Rebecca West tells us.

As the owner of a successful interior design business, also called Happy Starts at Home, Rebecca tells us she developed her approach from the personal experience of divorce.

Her ex had moved out of the marital home but left enough stuff behind to remind her constantly of an old and unhappy time. With no plans to move and on the tiny budget of someone recently divorced and between careers, she slapped on the paint and just that alone started to lift her spirits.

From there she explored the connection the physical state of our homes and how we feel about them has with our feelings of happiness and contentment in life overall.

She writes: “Before you start to redecorate or remodel, you must connect with your core values, see your surroundings with new eyes, and understand how your home supports or sabotages the things, people, and activities you most value.

"Only when you understand the profound impact that your home has in giving you or keeping you from the life you crave, can you identify how you want to live, come up with a concrete why to guide your successful project.”

But it’s actually easy work, fun even, to get out a pen and notebook and take her quizzes and muse on multiple-choice questions. The answers can be like an internal light coming on, which I say as someone who can’t settle down to work while there’s a dirty cup on the work surface, or a cushion in my sightline in need of plumping.

Order, it seems, isn’t the only requisite for feeling at ease at home, in spite of what the professional declutterers say.

So, set aside the guilt of not having started decluttering yet, even though you swore you would last spring but ended up baking bread and walking, and determine what exactly is wrong with your sense of home that hasn’t resolved with a lockdown revamping campaign.

Rebecca West maintains we take better care of ourselves in spaces that reflect success and confidence.

After you’ve read chapter one, it’s up to you which chapters you want to read after that.

They don’t need reading in order and none is compulsory. As the author says, “read the ones which call your name.”

She also tells us, “there’s no magic in doing every last exercise.”

Happy Starts at Home by Rebecca West, published by CICO Books (€14).

Doesn’t that relax you instantly?

But whichever ones you do read and how many, they will help you evaluate your situation whether you live as a couple, live solo, or in a more energetic and sometimes chaotic family environment.

Some results will be a reminder, others will make you face up to the things you’ve been avoiding (mine’s the storage in the spare bedroom).

Best of all, you’ll see your home more objectively, like having fresh eyes, or at least I did.

It’s a long time since I’ve felt genuinely enthusiastic about a new home interiors book, and having been ribbed more than once for being snarky in my reviews of both books and television programmes, I’m happy to say that when it comes to Happy Starts at Home, I’m not only converted but getting on for evangelical.