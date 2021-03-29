Richard Collins: Social distancing is nothing new

The starlings in James Crombie’s iconic photo gather in their hundreds of thousands. However, we must avoid each other ‘like the plague’. What a contrast!

Social distancing isn’t new. When plague broke out in London in 1665, King Charles and his family fled to Oxford. It can take up to 37 days for a victim to die, so ‘quaranta giorni’ became the ‘quarantine’ period.

Natural selection seldom misses a trick, so you’d expect to find a similar propensity among wild creatures. But going it alone, when disease threatens, comes at a price. Some individuals need contact with others to get by. Birds, monkeys, and apes groom their nearest and dearest, clearing fur and feather of parasites. Young geese and swans learn their migration routes by joining flocks. The starlings in Crombie’s photo sleep in a roost warmed by the multitude, confident that a predator won’t take them.

Sebastian Stockmaier, of the University of Texas, has studied the responses of animals to encounters with sick peers. In a paper just published, he and colleagues show that social distancing is adopted by creatures as diverse as bats, monkeys, and insects.

During the HIV/Aids epidemic of the 1980s, we discovered, to our cost, the dangers of needle sharing. Vampire bats feed on blood which they draw, in hypodermic-needle fashion, from victims. Their lifestyle, therefore, exposes them to far more parasites than their insect- and fruit-eating relatives.

Vampire bats feed on blood which they draw, in hypodermic-needle fashion, from victims.

Vampires, highly social creatures, greet and groom each other. They even have the bat equivalent of a social welfare system. Finding suitable hosts for blood meals is a hit-and-miss affair. A bat, down on its hunting luck, might starve to death were it not for blood donations from a neighbour. Such intimacy renders bats vulnerable to contagion.

When harmless bacteria were injected into laboratory bats to simulate infection, social activity ceased. Grooming was discontinued. Bats, it seems, take to their beds, just as we humans do when unwell, a social-distancing measure diverting the body’s resources to fight the illness.

Mandrills are primates of African forests. Females live in groups, known as ‘hordes’, where they are visited by males when sexually receptive.

If an individual shows signs of illness, however, its peers avoid it. Only very close relatives will risk grooming a sick mandrill.

Lepers were expelled from Dublin to ‘Baile na Lobhar’, ‘the town of the lepers’ now called ‘Leopardstown’. Leprosy, the dreaded disease of biblical times, is curable nowadays but, in the past, victims were ostracised. Social bees have a similar policy; sick individuals are driven from the hive. Forager ants go even further; infected ones leave the colony, to face death, without having to be expelled.

‘Contagious pathogens’, Stockmaier and his colleagues claim, "can trigger diverse changes in host social networks... profoundly influencing the extent and pace of pathogen spread".

However, researchers "still have much to learn about their underlying mechanisms". Behavioural studies, they suggest, provide "unique insights" into epidemics which might even have implications for human public health. Social distancing "is a natural consequence of disease across animals, both human and nonhuman".

Sebastian Stockmaier et al. Infectious diseases and social distancing in nature. Science. 2021.