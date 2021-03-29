Damien Enright: Keep eye out for wild creatures hiding in plain sight

Birds, and wild creatures in general, will as often hide from predators or prying eyes by standing in front of an intervening object as behind it.

I'd never thought about this tactic in the case of birds, although I'd noticed insects under threat finding an area of ground or tree trunk matching their colour where they sit motionless until the danger has passed.

The other morning, the unusually dark-plumaged kestrel that patrols the avocado plantations near our rented house alighted atop a lamppost just beyond our yard, carrying a lizard in its beak.

At breakfast in the kitchen, I saw it through the open door and, as I rose to get my camera, it saw me. Unusually, instead of flying off or moving behind the post, it repositioned itself against the post so that its tail no longer protruded, giving its presence away.

It then, apparently feeling itself to be safely hidden, transferred the lizard from beak to talons and began its dismemberment. I'd have liked to get a picture, but by the time I returned with the camera, it was gone. In fact, unless the photo was very close up, it would have shown only the dark, creosoted top of the lamppost, with no hint of the bird perched in front of it.

Finding a background that so well matches its colour that its outline becomes indistinguishable against it is a defence strategy used by many wild creatures. "Playing dead" (thanatosis) is another. If caught in the open, cockroaches will lie on their backs, draw their legs to their bodies and relax their antennae, simulating death. They may remain inert for hours but are, in fact, quite alive, ready to right themselves and leg it away once the threat has passed.

Animals do this too.

Opossums, the only marsupials native to North America, are past masters. With a proclivity for eating almost anything that grows, they often become a pest; the expression "play possum" refers to their behaviour when, surprised by put-upon gardeners or farmers, they very convincingly play dead.

Thinking the creature they've found in their strawberry beds is recently deceased, they are likely to simply sling it over the nearest wall. There, it will quickly 'revive' and be ready to eat strawberries (or whatever's available) again.

Many animals, birds, and even frogs employ a similar strategy to survive Cichlids, a fish found in lakes in Central Africa and South America, use playing dead as a foraging strategy. Lying as if dead at the lake bottom, they attract scavengers. When the scavenger comes too close, it, itself, becomes the meal.

Where we live, the outbursts of crowing cocks — like the arias of cock blackbirds — disturb the peace all day. Those in the 'hen run' at the back of the parish church are the most voluble. The coop also houses various ducks; the mandarin ducks that visited our yard some weeks ago have made regular pilgrimages since.

There's no food for it, although at least three lizards and one sleek and shiny skink lives in the stone wall, emerging to hunt or take the sun. So far, they've survived the kestrel. Perhaps they'll survive becoming lunch for a bureaucratic duck.

This evening, an hour before sunset, we walked through the bamboo thickets that have filled the bottom of the valley in the last 25 years. Bamboos were useful for many purposes in the past, especially to support the tomato vines when tomatoes were the mainstay of the Canary Islands' economies.

But the tomato economy went the way of others, the silk from the silk worms reared on mulberry trees, the dyes from the cochineal beetles raised on cactus. Small-farm banana cultivation, competing with South America, is now, also, almost profitless.

Artisan-produced bananas are tastier than those from the sprawling United Fruit estates in Costa Rica; tropical humidity waters down the flavour but, there, less physical labour is required, and labour is cheaper.

When we first came here, the valley floor was a patchwork of small plantations and water courses, fed by the cloud forests above, flowed down the ravine. Dense groves of bamboo now choke the fields, since abandoned.

After climbing to the road, we stopped to look across the valley to the Ermita de Los Reyes (Hermitage of the Kings, the three kings that came to Bethlehem) where, six years ago, my son was married. As I took a photo, my wife pointed to the sky.

A flock of swifts had arrived high above us, the small, black Plain Swifts of these islands, the swiftest swifts in the world. It was the first time we'd seen them this year. They would have been screaming in excitement, but they were too high to hear.