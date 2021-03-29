Looking for a bunk bed? Three functional and fun options

Solid pine and available in a neutral grey, this detachable bunk bed, above, is a sturdy and versatile choice for a family that’s growing and growing up.
It separates into two single beds so it's great for when your kids want a space of their own.
An added trundle bed option, makes sleepovers a dream, €770, Argos (Home Range).
These staggered beds offer just a bit more separation for two youngsters together with some useful clothes or game storage in a wardrobe and two drawers.
Jellybean has a fantastic range of all sorts of furniture for youngsters and teens. W
hite Bunk Beds with Wardrobe and Storage by Trasman, €799, jellybeangroup.com (Cork).
What can I say, it’s off to dream-land and a lot of fun by day with this Camper Van bunk bed.
Featuring a surfboard style ladder, steering wheel and very accurate detailing to give a realistic look. Just one choice from dedicated bunk bed outlet, bunkbed.ie. €770 and €90 delivery outside Dublin — assembly and mattress required, or can be added to order.