Looking for a bunk bed? Three functional and fun options

Here are choices that will help create a haven for your children as well as adding bedroom storage and boosting playtime
Solid pine and available in a neutral grey, this detachable bunk bed is a sturdy and versatile choice for a family that’s growing and growing up, €770, Argos (Home Range).

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 17:00
Kya deLongchamps

Solid pine and available in a neutral grey, this detachable bunk bed, above, is a sturdy and versatile choice for a family that’s growing and growing up. 

It separates into two single beds so it's great for when your kids want a space of their own. 

An added trundle bed option, makes sleepovers a dream, €770, Argos (Home Range).

These staggered beds offer just a bit more separation for two youngsters together with some useful clothes or game storage in a wardrobe and two drawers.

Jellybean has a fantastic range of all sorts of furniture for youngsters and teens. W

hite Bunk Beds with Wardrobe and Storage by Trasman, €799, jellybeangroup.com (Cork).

What can I say, it’s off to dream-land and a lot of fun by day with this Camper Van bunk bed. 

Featuring a surfboard style ladder, steering wheel and very accurate detailing to give a realistic look. Just one choice from dedicated bunk bed outlet, bunkbed.ie. €770 and €90 delivery outside Dublin — assembly and mattress required, or can be added to order.

Got a home improvement or DIY question for Kya deLongchamps? Email homeimprovement@examiner.ie

 

