Splashing out on a bathroom? Here's what you need to know 

If you find a complete bathroom suite where every element just sings — well, congratulations. Sip your coffee, and relish our imagery.

I won’t be (very) hurt. Still, the modern somewhat deconstructed bathroom takes a more creative approach, tailoring a highly individual, bolder, blended set of ware.

The classic enamelled steel Bucket sink has been giving service since 1930 in garages, workshops, gardens and studios, but it's perfect for a laid back deconstructed bathroom too. A steal from Alape at €114, versatile.ie.

The sink can be a stand-alone piece of styling, the anchor to primary, exquisitely detailed storage and breathtaking brass-ware.

I challenged Sinead Morrissey with City Tiles & Bathrooms and Marie O’Connell of OB Heating, Plumbing, Bathrooms and Tiles to explain just how we should approach all things basin and beautiful when renovating and building anew.

For starters, should we really strike out for different pieces or stick with the safety of the suite by one brand?

Sinead says: “In my opinion, I think it is okay to do both. Sometimes mixing styles and brands can offer a real personal touch rather than picking all from the same suite. Whether it’s mixing colours or mixing styles like picking a different tap or mixing a round LED mirror with a rectangular vanity; you can make a bathroom feel truly unique. There’s no right or wrong — we cater to each individual customer.”

Crosswater Infinity. A smart, modular wall-hung storage furniture collection that allows the designer to specify layouts from 500mm to 1400mm wide; citytilesandbathrooms.ie.

So back to the sink and vanity area, what’s the primary thing?

“The first question I always ask someone when it comes to the sink or vanity,” Sinead continues, ”is the location of their pipes. This can be very restricting when it comes to style and shape, as pipes rising from the floor eliminate the option for a wall-hung vanity, it’s always best if you have a rough idea of what sized sink or vanity you need or else to bring in your plans to make sure you don’t lose too much floor space.

“Counter room is essentially what makes a vanity unit practical for everyday use,” Sinead continues.

“In a perfect world the sink is tidied every day with all the tubs and bottles going into the storage underneath or perhaps a tallboy. However, we know in the real world this isn’t the case.

“Counter space can make life easier, holding anything from shaving equipment to makeup without them being precariously balanced on the edge of the sink!”

Marie O’Connell of the design team at OB draws attention to scale and practicality.

“Ensure the basin suits the need and that the size and depth is right for the space.

“The basin for a cloakroom will probably only be used for handwashing — so you can include a smaller basin with a shallower depth. In a countertop basin, it’s vital to ensure there is an overflow to avoid any water damage from a tap that may be left running.”

It seems such an easy, cheap cheat to cobble something together from a sprint through Pinterest and a stab at the credit card online. What would be a typical rookie mistake, if we say just bought the sink, sight unseen in a bit of a passion?

Sinead responds: “One of the most common mistakes I regularly encounter is customers looking to renovate without doing the appropriate research. For example, buying a wall hung vanity only to realise afterwards that their wall won’t support the weight, or choosing a sink with too much depth that will crowd the room. A seasoned supplier should rectify these mistakes at the designing stage of a bathroom.”

What about a double vanity studded with two lovely sinks for myself and Himself? Can I just pitch up a double anywhere?

Do I really need one outside of a glossy magazine illustration? Is it sheer vanity?

Sinead and Marie fasten on the aesthetic aplomb and familial dawn struggle I had really over-looked.

“People love the boutique hotel feel,” says Marie O’Connell. “With a double vanity, they are getting just that. We all have more cosmetics than ever so a double vanity provides much needed extra counter-top space and storage beneath — less rows!”

Sinead brings us back to the impact of visual volume and storage again.

“A double vanity can really change the look of a bathroom” she expands.

Infinity 1000 Marble Wall Hung Unit in grey by Crosswater, €1,625; 25mm Bars Heated Towel Rails, €140; Pluto Mirror, €355; City Tiles & Bathrooms.

“And while they are sometimes considered a waste of room they are often indispensable. I would always recommend a double vanity for high traffic, generous bathroom, as a single sink can look quite lost in the space.”

I’m a bit of a fan of Alape steel basins and I wondered what materials Sinead and Marie find are winning favour with their clients?

It’s a surprise to hear that texture and the counter-top basin are rising to the top in terms of trending. I had noticed Swoon of Sweden getting into vivid colours in their vanities as early as 2016, but are we ready to move away from silky whites, chrome and neutrals tiling?

“There are some excellent material choices for basins” Sinead explains. “Classic ceramic will always be iconic, however some independent basins suppliers have moved to resin basins which are very tough and don’t scratch as easily.

However, on the higher end of things, there is a growing demand for glass basins and Dolocast basins, a dolomite Marble composite (mylifebathrooms.com). When it comes to holding the basin, metal frames have re-emerged on the market recently — very striking (and useful to double up for hand towel rails)”.

Sinead continues: “For fans of traditional styling, integrated, counter-top basins offer the added benefit of more surface space adding to the practicality and look of a really modern design. In terms of colour, white is still really the colour of choice when it comes to sanitary ware, however there are options; for example the Jet range from Burlington offers traditional style sanitary ware but finished in a dramatic gloss black.

“Mylife Bathrooms now have baths and basins available in 1500 different colours, so the future of sanitary ware is looking a lot more colourful!“

Marie agrees that increasing colour choice and character ranges are making a splash this year. “We are seeing black bathroom ware making a remark arable appearance again. In addition, we have just received a bespoke range of wooden counter-top basins, and they are a real talking point with our customers. Frosted glass basins, complimentary vanity units available in RAL colours (a complex but highly accurate matching system) and brushed brass tapware are proving to be extremely popular.”

Computer-aided design (CAD) is such an ideal place to bridge the client/supplier divide with an in-house design team. Get your bathroom supplier involved from the start in the keen, millimetre detailing that will make even a squeak of space work well.

If you’re becoming irrational over some Bauhaus sluice of a basin set, having a cooler head with design smarts point out that rude piping is dangling out on full view can temper your emotions before you buy. Screwing and cementing pieces into place, second fix mistakes can be destructive and costly to undo.

Often, it costs absolutely nothing to benefit from exactly this sort of professional design help, so use it.