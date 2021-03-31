Islands of Ireland: in West Cork on the search for Drake's gold

Looking out from the woods at Glengarriff you could be forgiven for thinking you were in the Tropics: towering hardwoods as far as the eye can see, on both sides of the harbour and quite often, a warm atmosphere to accompany this microclimate. On the western side lies an eyrie of eagles.

The harbour is dominated by Garinish Island, of course, with its exotic gardens and Martello tower. Along the eastern side of the bay are a string of islands: Calf, Garranboy, and Illauncreeveen from where semaphorists once signalled to the British navy.

One of the grand old houses nestled in the trees is Lugdine Park, up to recently, the domicile of the late Hollywood Irish actress Maureen O’Hara. The house was built in 1935 by the son of the founder of the Irish Independent, William Martin Murphy, who owned the land where the impressive mansion was built. William Lombard Murphy’s property included Garranboy Island and a tiny island which became known as Murphy’s Island. The Ordnance Survey maps begged to differ and on the official state maps it was Holly Island. To everyone else, however, it was Brandy Island and the story of it came to its enticing name is a story as old as seafaring.

Maureen O’Hara was a regular diner at Casey's Hotel in the village. Proprietor Donal Deasy says she had intended building a structure on the island at one stage, even though it was heavily overgrown. There was a lot of holly growing on it but now it is covered in rhododendron. Landing on it is quite difficult as it has no jetty or pier, just an imposing steep rocky slope all around its circumference.

Brandy Island on a Cork Cigarette Company card.

“It was part of her land. She had plans to put something on it at one time,” says Donal.

As to the proper name for the island, Donal is decisive: “Everyone here always called it Brandy Island and Maureen O’Hara always called it Brandy Island,” he says.

Further out the Beara Peninsula at Castletownbere there is a an area known as Brandy Hall. This name too is a reference to the historic smuggling trade between Ireland and the Continent.

Brandy Island is a mere speck but is distinctive enough to have earned its name and been associated with a long-standing tradition of smuggling illicit alcohol. Poitín, whiskey, beer, and wine were the main tipples which were smuggled in Ireland, in addition to brandy.

Two testimonies on the national folklore project at dúchas.ie mention the nefarious activities there as told by local children in the 1930s. A Seán Ó Donnchadha relayed that a treasure was hidden in the Smuggler's Cave on Brandy Island put there by a pirate called Drake. However, as this island is so minute the adjacent island of Garranboy is possibly where the interviewee was referring to.

“Ó Donnchadha stowed it there [the cave] to hide it from the English as he intended going to France. One day a man was out walking and his dog fell into a cave. The man climbed in and found Drake’s gold. He had spent the two days counting the gold. It is said that the riches valued thousands of pounds.” The loot was not in evidence when the I rish Examiner visited recently. If there were any secret chambers with bottles of Hennessy, the rhododendron had well and truly covered them.

A second story was gathered by the collector Séumas Ó Mathghamhna from an unnamed person. He relayed that smuggling ships came into Bantry Bay with goods. “They sailed in and landed the goods in Brandy Island, and from that, then ashore. They took it from that then, up to Coonane Mountains. They had big holes dug into the ground, and into those holes they put the goods. From that they brought them into Kenmare and other towns as well.” An image of Brandy Island was used by the Cork Cigarette Card company to illustrate its packages. The collectible cards were popular from the 1870s for about 70 years afterwards. The image was also used on a postcard and some can be found on Ebay.

How to get there: http://www.harbourqueenferry.com; glengarriff.ie/ferryboat-services; www.getmyboat.ie/trips/WYWnZZad;

Other: dúchas.ie; twitter.com/IrishSmuggling; www.glengarriffnaturereserve.ie