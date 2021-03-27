Wish List: Clock cool timepieces, fab flowers and arty vases

Celebrate the arrival of spring and brighten your interiors with the season’s fabulous flowers.

We're talking lilies, tulips, chrysanths, and wreaths, available from Aldi, above, on sale in 145 stores nationwide.

This weekend the special is a potted lily, perfect for an Easter gift, they're €9.99 each. www.aldi.ie

Ecoset is a new reusables company based in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

They offer eco-friendly on-the-go products perfect for drinking outdoors — bring on the weather, please!

A stylish selection of bottles, travel mugs, tumblers and also specialised wine tumblers, reusable wine bottles, and champagne flutes — the new eco-essentials.

They’ve also teamed up with Clean Coasts who protect Ireland's beaches, seas and marine life to support the incredible work they do.

Ecoset donates a percentage of each sale to the Clean Coast grant scheme. To give you an idea of prices, the flask bottle is €27, the Quench bottle is €23, and the flutes are €20 each. Find out more at www.theecoset.com.

The clocks are springing forward tomorrow, March 28, so that's my excuse for featuring this beauty. It's the 23-inch Buxton garden clock, €65 from www.oxendales.ie

A high-strength supplement to support the immune system, developed by Solvotrin Therapeutics in Little Island in Cork, has just been launched. Active Immune contains three essential nutrients, Vitamin D, Vitamin C and Zinc in a highly absorbable format to help boost immunity.

We've all heard that supplements, Vitamin D in particular, can help support your immune system in the fight against Covid-19. NPHET recommends that certain groups, such as the over-65s, should take a daily Vitamin D supplement.

As well as high-strength 2000IU Vitamin D, the Active Immune formulation provides an immune-boosting top-up of Vitamin C and zinc. One month’s supply of Active Immune is €12.99 and is available in pharmacies nationwide.

It is also available online at www.shop.activeiron.com with free delivery and a 10% discount with the code IMMUNE10.

Any gin news usually gets me excited, I'll take my kicks where I can get them, thank you very much.

Two days ago, Hendrick’s Lunar Gin hit the shelves in SuperValu exclusively across the land.

A small-batch, limited-release gin conjured up from the oddities in Ms Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace.

Sounds positively magical.

Apparently, this most peculiar gin was "conceived beneath the celestial light of the moon and yields an alluring complexity and a delightful warmth, which is best suited to refreshing sundowners, night-sipping, moon gazing and other sensible modes of contemplation".

So... don't crack it open before 11am — I'm reading between the lines here.

Love the fact that Ms Gracie is a the Master Distiller behind this, and was inspired by her midnight gardening.

The only thing I end up with when I garden at night is a bag full of dog poo.

But looking forward to rewarding myself with this rich, alluring gin. For further info go to www.hendricksgin.com or www.supervalu.ie

Easter is nearly here! Indulge with this glorious Lily O’Brien’s Honeycomb Flame Wrap Egg. It's an egg with a difference, folks — each milk chocolate egg contains delicious honeycomb pieces throughout the egg and there are four delicious signature recipe crispy heart chocolates included inside the egg.

Isn't the wrapping gorgeous? All Lily O'Brien’s collections are made in Ireland and available in stores nationwide, and you can also view the full range online at www.lilyobriens.ie

My monochrome moment this month is this limited edition vase from Ikea's art event.

Launched six years ago, the event aims to democratise art and make art more accessible and affordable for all to enjoy.

This year's limited collection, launching in May exclusively in Ikea stores, is all about the magic that happens when the line between art and functional design blurs.

Find out more at www.ikea.ie

On the Bathroom Shelf this week it's the Superdry hairbrush. I don't know about you, but my lockdown locks are not the best these days.

So I love trying anything that helps out. The Knot Kulture74 collection includes this Superdry styling brush.

It promises to prevent breakage, cuticle damage and tangled tresses - yes please! Beautifully crafted and ergonomically designed, this brush is designed with a flexibility that moulds the brush to the head shape as well as massaging and detangling the hair.

I love the vent — ideal for blow-drying. Available in KULTURE74 salons. for €15.90.

For more information go to www.xpertprofessional.ie