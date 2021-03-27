Antiques & Art: Des O'Sullivan's guide to prices and auctions

ONLINE AUCTION

Around 600 lots will come under the hammer at Aidan Foley's online antiques and interiors auction at Kilcolgan, Co Galway, at 11am today.

There is art by Maurice Wilks, Gladys Maccabe, Kevin Sharkey and Markey Robinson, furniture, collectibles, Waterford Crystal, Persian rugs, jewellery and clearance of furniture from the Connemara Coast Hotel.

Online innovation is part of the art and antique market at all levels now.

HOUSE CONTENTS

The experiment of offering the house contents from the collection of the late Mrs Breda Clifford of Tralee as part of the seventh virtual antique fair by Hibernian Antique Fairs was a resounding success last weekend.

The Maurice Wilks painting of Lough Acoose, Co Kerry, featured on these pages last week sold for €650 and the walnut credenza pictured made €1,750.

It is something that will definitely be repeated at future fairs.

An oil on canvas by Colin Middleton, Sundown, Canalridge, No 2, made a hammer price of £13,000 over a top estimate of £5,000 at Dreweatts in Newbury, Berkshire, last week.

Kitty Wilmer O'Brien's Boathaven, Old Head, Louisburg, Co Mayo made £3,700 over a top estimate of £1,500. Other Irish artists whose work exceeded the top estimate included Markey Robinson, Gladys Maccabe, Henry Healy and Sean McSweeney.

UPCOMING EVENTS

A selection of 2,500 film posters will feature at a two-day sale by Sean Eacrett at Ballybrittas, Co Laois, today and tomorrow. They are to be sold in bundles alongside about 1,000 old comics in a sale of 1689 lots which will feature fine art, film props, antique furniture, pub memorabilia and restaurant furniture.

In Clonmel, auctioneer Larry O'Keeffe has a timed online sale of furniture, jewellery and collectibles running until 2pm tomorrow.

PRICES FETCHED

Spring in Wicklow by Paul Henry was the top lot at Whyte's on Monday evening. It made a hammer price of €150,000. Among the other hammer results are Waiting for the ferry, low tide by Jack B. Yeats (€135,000); Image of Francis Bacon by Louis le Brocquy (€115,000); Garden Impression, Paradise Island, Bahamas by Tony O'Malley (€40,000); Coastal Report IV by Donald Teskey (€30,000) and Doves by Louis le Brocquy (€24,000).