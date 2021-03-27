Antiques & Fine Art: Variety of sales set to lure collectors 

The variety available at online sales in Ireland over the coming days is significant.
The 150 lot Irish art auction at de Veres next Tuesday evening (March 30) offers great opportunities for collectors in the €1,000-€10,000 bracket with major Irish art names.
In Bandon, tomorrow afternoon Hegarty's describe a pair of 19th-century pier cabinets as being of museum quality. They are estimated accordingly at €11,500-€12,500.
The selection of antique furniture, silver, jewellery, art and collectibles here includes a pair of large Irish silver butter boats by Robert Breading, Dublin 1788.
The vintage collection at O'Donovans, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, today and tomorrow features everything from cast iron kettles to enamel signs, railway, motor and farm items.
If this sort of nostalgia is not what you are after there are rich pickings at online and timed auctions at Kilcolgan, Co Galway, Ballybrittas, Co Laois, and Clonmel, Co Tipperary, today and tomorrow.