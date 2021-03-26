Modern art: From the naughty corner to a global platform

THE late German artist Martin Kippenberger sent himself to the naughty corner after a bad review by art critic Wolfgang Max Faust.

The resultant 1989 sculpture, Martin, Into the Corner, You Should be Ashamed of Yourself,is a highlight at Christie's in New York on May 13 with an estimate of $10m-$15m.

This reinvention of the self-portrait, the first of six variants created over several years (three are in museum collections), is described by Christie's as one of the most influential sculptural works of the last 35 years. It is estimated at $10m-$15m.

The radical nature of modern masters, the influence they exert and upheavals in the art market resulting from the pandemic has prompted a significant change of tack at Christie's.

The annual New York Impressionist and Modern and Post-War and Contemporary Art sales are to be replaced this year by sales of 20th-Century Art (1880-1980) and 21st-Century Art (1980s into the future) on May 11 and May 13.

The market is adopting the revolutionary stance of a long line of artists who refused to be bound by convention including Kippenberger, Cezanne, Kandinsky, Monet, Matisse, Picasso and Warhol.

'Waterloo Bridge, effet de brouillard' by Monet.

Unconventional in its time, a magnificent Monet, a foggy London work entitled Waterloo Bridge, effet de brouillard, will highlight the 20th-century auction.

One of his landmark series of London views as seen from the balcony of his room at the Savoy Hotel this seminal painting has an estimate in the region of $35 million.

Andy Warhol's 'Nine Multicoloured Marilyns'. (Reversal Series)

Monet began the series in 1899. Art from around this period eventually came to dominate the market for the next 100 years. But London is no longer filled with smog and the world is very different today.

At the other end of the date range for this particular sale is Andy Warhol's Nine Multicoloured Marilyns (Reversal Series) 1979-86.

At Christie's the idea behind the latest change is to emphasise the electricity and relevance of the art made over the last 40 years, to make plenty of room for the new, both physical and digital.

Jordan Casteel's 'Jireh'. Pictures: Christie's Images Ltd

The 21st-century evening sale will be underscored by a 2013 work by Jordan Casteel. Jireh ($350,000-$550,000) is the first of her large scale portraits of the black male nude in which she employs a palette of rich colour to challenge our understanding of blackness.

The sitter is Jireh Breon Holder, playwright and theatre director.

His penetrating gaze grabs the attention and demonstrates how much these portraits are about the personality of the individual she portrays.

If you alter the way you look at art you will discover new masterworks. The branding change is an attempt to make new connections by removing art from the context of assigned movements.

It will allow Christie's approach topics like race and revolution from a new perspective, to examine and at the same time promote areas that have been historically overlooked and undervalued.

Modern art history teems with realignments. This opening up to whatever the 21st century may bring reflects the dynamic nature of the art of the past 100 years.

We may not understand all of it but it exists and makes its presence felt. Innovations of the 21st century will embrace a more inclusive future for minority voices in the global art market.