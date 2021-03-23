Bathroom Q&A: Where can I source a printed bathroom sink?

QUESTION: I’m looking for a printed bathroom sink, something like the Thomas Crapper pieces in its styling. Any ideas?
Hand-finished, these basins by The London Basin Co, are perfect for a flash of colour and restrained nostalgia. This Adriana, pictured, is priced from 846, londonbasincompany.com; tap: Watermark Collection, thewatermarkcollection.eu

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 09:00
Kya deLongchamps

Answer

Print style sinks are not impossible to find, but have taken something of a back-seat to colourful porcelain bowls with a hand potted feel and searing, exotic Chinoiserie shades, and blue and white Delft. 

They recall the free-standing basin and jug sets of the Victorian era and are best set on the countertop. 

Take a look at The London Basin Company —glorious in pairs if you have the budget, londonbasincompany.com from around €1,000 each. 

Burlington Bathrooms have an equally gorgeous, nostalgic style collection of four diverse hand-illustrated designs which would more closely follow those printed Edwardian suites you are thinking about. 

The Burlington Floral Botanical Pink Basin with Standing Pedestal, from €899. The range starts at €499. Check out City Tiles & Bathrooms, Blackpool and Togher www.citytilesandbathrooms.ie

