Bathroom Q&A: Where can I source a printed bathroom sink?

Answer

Print style sinks are not impossible to find, but have taken something of a back-seat to colourful porcelain bowls with a hand potted feel and searing, exotic Chinoiserie shades, and blue and white Delft.

They recall the free-standing basin and jug sets of the Victorian era and are best set on the countertop.

Take a look at The London Basin Company —glorious in pairs if you have the budget, londonbasincompany.com from around €1,000 each.

Burlington Bathrooms have an equally gorgeous, nostalgic style collection of four diverse hand-illustrated designs which would more closely follow those printed Edwardian suites you are thinking about.