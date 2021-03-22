How do I unblock a kitchen sink without using toxic chemicals?

Question

How do I unblock my kitchen sink without resorting to using a bottle of hazardous and toxic chemicals?

Answer

I’m glad you asked, as I believe it remains the single most useful bit of domestic/scientific razzle-dazzle of all time.

Prepare to amaze the kids.

Pour a heaped tablespoon or two of baking soda — right down into the plughole.

Add a cup (about half a conventional table bottle) of white vinegar.

Listen out for the horrible and fascinating struggle of the fizz and the muck.

After about two minutes, chase the whole lot down with a full kettle of boiling water.

Done — well, hopefully.

You'll need a sink plunger — beloved of the ages, it is a really useful bit of kit to have in reserve and is about a tenner from any good DIY outlet.

Add a couple of centimetres of water over the plunger (avoid adding more liquid to the drama), form a seal, and cover the over-flow with a rag to avoid a face-full of water.

Plunge straight up and down with both hands.

Don’t use a plunger if the drain is already full of chemical cleaner — that'll result in a likely trip to A&E.

If you can’t get a U-bend apart on your own, call the plumber.

