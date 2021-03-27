Peter Dowdall: Now is the time to set the seeds of summer

Now is the time to be thinking about the next season in the garden. I feel like I write that statement a lot and I guess I do, as it’s part of life in the garden, we always need to think ahead and like a good boy/girl scout: “Be prepared”.

Our travels around the sun will continue, and nature’s clock will move on whether we get the jobs done or not.

Sowing certain seeds now will lead to a profusion of colour and edibles later in the summer and into the autumn. If we miss the chance then, it doesn’t come around for another twelve months. However, as consumers, we can “cheat” later in the season by purchasing ready-grown bedding and edible plants.

The benefits of starting them now from seed is that we have much greater choice and the cost will be far less, many packets of seed costing between €3 and €5 which later in the year will only get you a few small plants.

Growing from seed also allows you to control how the plants are grown, particularly important if growing organically is important to you or if you are growing edible plants for vegans. Starting them off from seed and growing plants yourself allows you to completely control what is used on the plants in their production.

All of these are tangible benefits of starting off your plants from seed but what they miss and what isn’t captured in those sentences is the magic.

There is sheer joy in choosing from the seed packets, mixing the compost, hoping that you have sowed correctly, watching the moisture levels and waiting, expectantly for the first seeds to tap into the energy of the soil and to germinate, for the life to burst out of the seed.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Nurturing these seedlings through “pricking out” and “hardening off” to planting out and watching bees, butterflies and humans delight in their beauty and in the case of edibles, harvesting and enjoying on the plate, this nurturing brings an intangible benefit which cannot be overstated. With all the talk of the importance of protecting our mental health right now, we should all be out there sowing some seeds and reconnecting with the soil.

Seeds sown indoors in seed trays at this time of year will germinate quite quickly.

Once they have developed into seedlings with two or three pairs of leaves, they can be “pricked out” which simply means the little plants and root systems can be teased apart and grown on as individual plants.

Once we are into the second half of April, they can be “hardened off”. This means that they should be moved outside for a few hours each day and brought in during the late afternoon/evening as temperatures begin to drop.

This will gradually allow the plants to get acclimatised to being outside before being planted out. Take care with shop-bought plants as they may also need this period of acclimatisation before being planted out. More and more commercially grown bedding plants will never even have seen the outdoors before ending up in your shopping trolley.

Sweet peas, cosmos, busy lizzie and marigolds can all be grown in this way as can many species for the raised beds or edible garden such as salad leaves, lettuce, carrots and beetroot.

If you don’t have the luxury of indoor space in which to start them, you can “direct sow” them outside, later in mid-April. Direct sowing is as it sounds, a case of sowing directly where you want the plants to grow.

Once germinated, direct-sown seeds will still need to be thinned out as they will be very congested, removing excess and weaker seedlings.

Summer-flowering bulbs and tubers such as dahlias should all be started off in pots or directly planted in the open ground over the next few weeks. Tuberous begonias can be started now too though I do find they are certainly better if they start off in small pots filled with compost.

Plant the corms with the concave side facing upwards, about an inch under the soil surface and once they are nicely established in the pots during the second half of April you can plant them on into larger pots, window boxes or hanging baskets.

Lilies such as the old-fashioned and perhaps still my favourite of all, the Regal Lily can be planted directly outside from now. They will do best in a sunny position with well-drained soil.

No matter how free-draining your soil is, I do find that a handful of grit or gravel underneath the bulb will always help as it will help to avoid the bulb sitting in saturated soil.

Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie