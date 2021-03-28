Garden Q&A: Some daffodils just won't flower. Why won't mine?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 09:44
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Why are my daffodils not flowering, is it because they were divided and replanted, did not get full sun, or do they have a nutrient deficiency?

ANSWER

I received several questions recently about daffodils not flowering this year after being divided last year and replanted in the autumn. 

Do they need full sun? 

Is there a nutrient deficiency in the soil?

Firstly, bulbs will need to be a certain diameter to produce flowers and often they won’t produce a bloom in the first year after being divided — particularly if it is many years since they were planted. 

Allow them this year to establish and plump up and expect flowers from next year on. 

Daffodils do like full sun and in my experience will never thrive nor flower in areas of low light and heavy shade. 

They do like a good rich soil. 

Before planting is is always good to add some organic matter or organic plant food to the soil and each year as the flowers die off and the foliage dies back into the bulb, drench them a few times with good organic tomato food. 

This is high in potassium and phosphorous, two important nutrients for promoting blooms.

