Vintage View: The Italianate elegance of Hollywood regency 

With the onward march of vintage interior landscaping into the 1970s, there are pieces appearing on the high street heavily influenced by top-flight designers working in the later mid-century. Smoked glass and square bar or tubular metal supports lavished in gold and chrome plate – it’s all there.
Rega’s firm was active from 1970s to 1981, and if you like the work of Willy Rizzo (1928-2013) typified by Graham Norton’s outrageous feasting table for his BBC TV court, Rega’s work will be familiar. Rizzo is said to have created pieces for the firm. You can find my bio on him on Irish Examiner’s website.
Romeo Rega became known for fabulous lighting, seating, cabinetwork, etageres (standing or hanging shelves/bookcases) and tables of all kinds, and it’s easy to see why. The pieces are not fussy, or even ornamental, but are very present with sharp lines and bold geometric, modern forms. Placed in a room, you can’t ignore them.