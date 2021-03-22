Wish List: We show you how to let spring into your home 

Environmentally friendly reusable bamboo beverage cup. It’s available from Atkins Gardening World on the Carrigrohane Road, Cork. They also provide online shopping at www.atkins.ie
Yasmina Lenahan has created something special with The Wellness Circle. She says she set up these gift boxes during lockdown because she had to pivot her business. “They came simply from what I felt the need for self-care and the power of self-care rituals when our lives are turned upside down (literally!). I decided to work with Irish only producers, I’m collaborating with over 20 wonderful producers,” says Yasmina. Full of 100% natural products including bath bombs, body-oils and candles, they come with a handwritten card. Find out more at www.thewellnesscircle.ie or on Instagram @thewellness.circle
All of the brand’s products are certified by Eco-cert Cosmos Natural, The Leaping Bunny Program, The Vegan Society, Repak Green Dot, all packaging is FSC approved sustainable card, all plastics are post-consumer recycled, even the factory’s electricity and heat is all powered by a river that runs through the grounds in Slane. find out more at www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie
The results - our reviewer loved the soft, creamy texture, her skin felt more hydrated and looked brighter. We’ll take that as a win. Suitable for oily, normal and dry skin types, costs €61, and is available in salons nationwide.