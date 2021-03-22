Wish List: We show you how to let spring into your home 

Spring has sprung, folks. Create a cheerful atmosphere this Easter with a sprinkle of sunshine in your living space with these glorious yellow picks from DFS. This is the Joules Windsor three-seater sofa in yellow velvet, €1,819 and footstool, €529, available exclusively at www.dfs.ie

We love this bright and cheery Hay Moroccan vase, €75 fromwww.Arnotts.ie

Roche Bobois has a gorgeous new collection of rugs and cushions featuring images by environmental photographer Yann Arhus-Bertrand. This is the Shark Bay rug, €3,780 from www.roche-bobois.com

Environmentally friendly reusable bamboo beverage cup. It’s available from Atkins Gardening World on the Carrigrohane Road, Cork. They also provide online shopping at www.atkins.ie

Yasmina Lenahan has created something special with The Wellness Circle. She says she set up these gift boxes during lockdown because she had to pivot her business. “They came simply from what I felt the need for self-care and the power of self-care rituals when our lives are turned upside down (literally!). I decided to work with Irish only producers, I’m collaborating with over 20 wonderful producers,” says Yasmina. Full of 100% natural products including bath bombs, body-oils and candles, they come with a handwritten card. Find out more at www.thewellnesscircle.ie or on Instagram @thewellness.circle

It’s right there in the name — the Because You’re Amazing gift set contains a body lotion, shower gel, and hand cream in Lemongrass & Cedarwood scent.

Rejuvenating and uplifting, if you need a little spark, this could be it. Created by Co Meath brand , The Handmade Soap Company, they’re really on a mission to make sure their products are as kind to the environment as they are to our skin.

All of the brand’s products are certified by Eco-cert Cosmos Natural, The Leaping Bunny Program, The Vegan Society, Repak Green Dot, all packaging is FSC approved sustainable card, all plastics are post-consumer recycled, even the factory’s electricity and heat is all powered by a river that runs through the grounds in Slane. find out more at www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Our Tried and Tested this week got rave reviews from our Wishlist reviewer.

The Ultra Brightening Moisturiser from Ultraceuticals is brand new to the Irish market and can also be used in conjunction with other products from the range. The jargon - ingredients including Essential Fatty Acids Complex, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalene to help support the skin’s moisturisation whilst nourishing the skin’s lipid barrier.

The results - our reviewer loved the soft, creamy texture, her skin felt more hydrated and looked brighter. We’ll take that as a win. Suitable for oily, normal and dry skin types, costs €61, and is available in salons nationwide.

To find your local stockist visit www.ultraceuticals.com/ie/storelocator

Our coffee table book this month is written by Blarney lady Marika Rea.

She says it was a lifelong ambition to write a book and lockdown provided her with the opportunity to follow her dream. “I realised that there could not be a more perfect time to write my book, and they say write the book you want to read, so that’s what I did. As a die-hard romantic, I knew that this is what my book needed to be, but I also felt it should be multi-dimensional.

"To keep things interesting, I decided to write it as a fiction novel that was loosely based on my own life.”

It’s based in Cork and all us Wish Listers loved reading it. You can find the book on Amazon and www.bookdepository.com

It's €10 for the paperback and €2.99 for the ebook. Find out more about Markia on Facebook under her pen name Maryjka Miller.