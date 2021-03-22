Save or splurge? We look at two outdoor furniture options

“What's this obsession with Irish people and wicker outdoor furniture?” asked Home of the Year's Amanda Bone
Save or splurge? We look at two outdoor furniture options
Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 09:00
Carol O'Callaghann

Earlier this month architect and judge on RTÉ One's Home of the Year asked the now-famous question: “What is this obsession with Irish people and wicker outdoor furniture?” 

Well, some of us love it, but if you are jaded of the look and hankering after an alternative with distinctive personality, colour and ease of use, there are all sorts available.

You can opt for the traditional foldaway deckchair or the traditional cast-iron beauties, or spring for the more contemporary rope lounger we’re seeing grow in popularity on patios and balconies.

SAVE 

with the single colour black Ubberup chair at www.jysk.ie (€59.99).

SPLURGE 

on the Jambi chair in its glorious colourway at www.habitat.co.uk (€135).

More in this section

Home of the Year judges say this restored house is 'hard to beat' Home of the Year judges say this restored house is 'hard to beat'
70s Style Living Room Seven inexpensive ways to make a rented house feel like a home 
Tile floor with floor heating. 3d illustration Building advice: Can underfloor heating be installed as part of renovation of existing house?
Save or splurge? We look at two outdoor furniture options

Donal Hickey: Strong voices on our environmental problems

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices