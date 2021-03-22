Save or splurge? We look at two outdoor furniture options

Earlier this month architect and judge on RTÉ One's Home of the Year asked the now-famous question: “What is this obsession with Irish people and wicker outdoor furniture?”
Well, some of us love it, but if you are jaded of the look and hankering after an alternative with distinctive personality, colour and ease of use, there are all sorts available.
You can opt for the traditional foldaway deckchair or the traditional cast-iron beauties, or spring for the more contemporary rope lounger we’re seeing grow in popularity on patios and balconies.
