Art of bilocation proves elusive, yet again

WE HEAR from our friends Horst and Rose in Kerry that we are about to miss a 14-day spell of really lovely spring weather in Ireland, temperatures rising to 15/16C. Blast it anyway, I say.

It was the same last year; there was exceptionally lovely weather in April and May and we couldn’t get home for it. The first flight we can get, and that’s to Dublin, is on April 9th.

Arriving at 11.30pm, we will, of course, have complied with all of the regulations stipulated on the gov.ie site under the heading of “What you have to do before you arrive into Ireland from abroad.

These will include providing evidence of a negative result from a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arriving in Ireland, and providing a Passenger Locator Form identifying the address of our intended accomodation for the subsequent 14 days. We will not, in fact, be subject to quarantine as neither Spain nor the Canary Islands are on the government list of High Risk Countries whence arriving passengers are required to do so.

Here, there is a taste of Ireland in the shop this week, La Irelandesa milk and Kerrygold butter. Milk and butter from the Asturias or Galicia in northwest mainland Spain are excellent, but there’s something a bit special about the home-grown, not always available here, although possibly across the water in Tenerife.

The Kerry walrus must, of course, have been especially interesting for citizens of the Kingdom who were within the permissible range to view it. Poor disorientated creature.

A young male, etcetera, who might have drifted south from Greenland on a slowly-but-surely diminishing ice raft, getting smaller and smaller day by day beneath him, and nothing but empty ocean all around. Not until Valentia was sighted, Valentia Island, Kerry, not Valencia, Spain, of course. To have drifted that far south would have been a disaster, what with wearing a coat of blubber a few inches thick and no way of divesting oneself on it.

At least the sea temperature off Valentia would be about 7C, while off Valencia it might be almost double that.

I suppose that the walrus had a long swim from the last remains of its ice floe. I gather it was weak, and had lost weight by the time it hauled up in Kerry.

Where is it now? If it hangs around, this imminent soft spring weather might be too much for it.

Once, in August 1995, the sea temperature here rose to 17.5C. Even in our coolest summers, it would long to get back among the delicious icebergs where it could slide ashore in comfort, rather than hauling up on sharp Kerry rocks.

My friends tell me that, after gardening (That should give our spirits a substantial uplift, they say) they’ll be sitting down to a fine dinner of farmed mussels coming straight from the sea to the table. I can taste the salt from here!

Their email gave my spirits a substantial uplift when I read it, and then read it to my wife. It is great to get a bit of good news from Ireland, where there’s been such gloom. A Spanish friend asked me why Ireland was short of vaccines when Pfizer has various manufacturing plants on in our country.

I had to tell him that, while Pfizer manufactures some uplifting things at Ringaskiddy, they manufacture the lifesaving Covid vaccinations not here but in Belgium and we get no preference in acquiring vaccine stocks. Articles in this paper and in The Irish Times would, provide chapter and verse of the reasons for this anomaly, but it would require many columns to explain them.

MEANTIME, to other matters, such as the unfortunate whale washed up dead on the coast of Scotland with 100kg of plastic rubbish, fishing nets, plastic cups and rubber gloves in its belly. Apparently, it’s not been established that it was the plastic that killed it, but it must have given it such terrible indigestion and constipation that maybe it decided to give up the ghost and end it all by washing itself ashore.

I must end this potpourri column by imparting a recent revelation of mine to readers, some of whom may feel themselves in need of a lift – not as in a ride in a car, but as in an energy rush to body and brain. It is no longer the 1960s when herbal substances were used in all innocence for liftoff, or for real-or-imagined encounters with the divine.

These days, I find that a banana, accompanied by a half cup of strongish coffee, laced with a dash of whatever-you’re-having-yourself, can kick start one miraculously.

I resort to it if, after a heavy breakfast, I begin to flag. Subsequently, when I return to work, I’m off again, full of energy.

I emphasise the ‘dash’ of cognac: overdo the dash, and you’ve blown it. It’s like homeopathy. Less is more, so they say.