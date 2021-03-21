Donal Hickey: Strong voices on our environmental problems

A RECENT column suggesting chances of radical action to tackle the country’s environment problems had improved, because the Green Party is a partner in the coalition government, brought feedback from a number of readers.

The reaction has not been very positive, however. In fact, people who contacted us point to the ongoing destruction of land which should be protected and, basically, left alone. Others point to glaringly obvious destruction of roadside hedges, which have been crudely cut down in many parts of the country and mainly by local authorities, thereby removing habitat of nesting birds and other wildlife.

Donal Hickey: 'People who contacted us point to the ongoing destruction of land which should be protected and, basically, left alone.'

Large amounts of land in disadvantaged areas, which should be preserved for nature, are being needlessly destroyed, according to a well-known Co Cork farmer, Donie Murphy. He argues farmers should not be penalised for allowing natural vegetation on land covered by certain EU regulations.

Mr Murphy, who farms at Inchantotane, near Newmarket, claimed a lot of farmers and some people in the Department of Agriculture don’t seem to know about regulations (especially article 32) which allows for the preservation of such land.

The farmers panic after being told by the department that the area of their land on which payments are claimed is to be reduced because of the overgrowth of bushes and briars, he said.

“The farmers get in a contractor who clears away all the overgrowth, which is very valuable biodiversity and should be left as it is. It seems to me the department’s own inspectors don’t study their own rules,’’ said Mr Murphy.

About five years ago, he was informed a section of his overgrown land would not qualify for payments. He wrote back to the department pointing out his land was covered under Article 32 as it was in a designated area of special conservation. An inspector was sent out to look at the land.

“After he walked the land with me, he agreed that I was right in my case that Article 32 applied to that land. It is also hen harrier land. All kinds of wildlife live in that kind of land,’’ said Mr Murphy, a former national council member of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

“In recent years, as I drive in any direction, I can see a lot of biodiversity has been pushed out of farms. What a waste of time and money. People in the department should sit down and study their own rules before issuing threatening letters to farmers.’’ He also hit out at what appeared to be contradictory policies.

“On one hand, there are policies to ‘rewet’ land that had previously been drained while at the same time land suitable for wildlife and biodiversity is being taken out,” he said.