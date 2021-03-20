Tralee house contents go on sale

A VIRTUAL art fair with a difference by Hibernian Antique Fairs runs online today and tomorrow.

This is the seventh edition of these lockdown fairs in which dealers post pictures of items priced for sale.

Maurice Wilks' Lough Acoose, Co Kerry from the collection of the late Breda Clifford.

What is different this time is that the fair will include the Tralee house contents of the late Mrs Breda Clifford, forever associated with The Mount Brandon Hotel and an enthusiastic supporter of the regular Tralee antique fairs.

Hibernian Antique Fairs organiser Robin O'Donnell will include the collection she amassed in this fair and promises that prices will be affordable and realistic. The collection will be offered alongside art, furniture, silver, jewellery and collectibles from dealers around the country.

A link to the virtual fair is available today on the Hibernian Antique Fairs website.