Tralee house contents go on sale

The fair will include the house contents of the late Breda Clifford, forever associated with The Mount Brandon Hotel in Tralee
Tralee house contents go on sale

A walnut credenza at the virtual fair today and tomorrow.

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 14:59
Des O’Sullivan

A VIRTUAL art fair with a difference by Hibernian Antique Fairs runs online today and tomorrow. 

This is the seventh edition of these lockdown fairs in which dealers post pictures of items priced for sale.

Maurice Wilks' Lough Acoose, Co Kerry from the collection of the late Breda Clifford.

Maurice Wilks' Lough Acoose, Co Kerry from the collection of the late Breda Clifford.

What is different this time is that the fair will include the Tralee house contents of the late Mrs Breda Clifford, forever associated with The Mount Brandon Hotel and an enthusiastic supporter of the regular Tralee antique fairs. 

Hibernian Antique Fairs organiser Robin O'Donnell will include the collection she amassed in this fair and promises that prices will be affordable and realistic. The collection will be offered alongside art, furniture, silver, jewellery and collectibles from dealers around the country. 

A link to the virtual fair is available today on the Hibernian Antique Fairs website.

More in this section

70s Style Living Room Seven inexpensive ways to make a rented house feel like a home 
Is keeping lawns in order a male trait? Monty Don believes it is Is keeping lawns in order a male trait? Monty Don believes it is
Back to the future for 1920s cottage in Home of the Year  Back to the future for 1920s cottage in Home of the Year 
Tralee house contents go on sale

Home of the Year judges say this restored house is 'hard to beat'

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices