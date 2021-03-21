Garden Q&A: How can I protect my laurels from slug attacks?

Question

I planted laurels last May and now they seem to be under attack.

Will this affect growth and when is the best time to apply fertiliser as some of the leaves appear yellow. I have 7:6:17 — would that suffice and at what rate?

Answer

Looking at the pictures, the damage looks like it is being caused by slugs.

These are, consistently, top of the list when it comes to garden pests and there are many ways to control them.

I urge you not to use pellets containing methaldehyde as this ingredient is toxic to wildlife, domestic pets and humans, not something we should be scattering freely around the garden. Instead, use pellets containing Ferric phosphate or a barrier product such as Slug Gone wool pellets.

I wouldn’t use 7:6:17 as this is a high-potassium chemical fertiliser; instead, I would drench the laurels with a solution of the organic, Irish-made plant food Nature Safe Atlantic Seaweed Feed mixed with water.

Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie