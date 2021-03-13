Modern art special: 24 Irish lots at Dreweatts online sale 

Antiques & Fine Art: Des O'Sullivan previews the Dreweatts online sale on Thursday
Boathaven, Louisburg, Co Mayo, by Kitty Wilmer O'Brien at Dreweatts

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 08:21
Des O’Sullivan

No fewer than 24 lots of Irish art will kick off an online sale by Dreweatts of Newbury, Berkshire, next Thursday (March 18).

The auction of Modern and Contemporary Art starts with a private Irish collection from artists ranging from Colin Middleton to Gladys Maccabe to Felim Egan.

Dreweatts says the collection has been passionately assembled over the last 30 years by a private individual and that the art on offer touches on the recurring themes including nostalgia, escapism and a sense of identity.

Untitled (Blue) by FelimÂ Egan (1952-2020) at Dreweatts.

Untitled (Blue) by FelimÂ Egan (1952-2020) at Dreweatts.

Estimates are from £600-£800 for a charcoal drawing by William Conor to £10,000-£15,000 for two works by Gerard Dillon.

The artists featured are Gerard Dillon, William Conor, Colin Middleton, Markey Robinson, Gladys Maccabe, Maurice MacGonigal, Maurice Wilks, Frank McKelvery, Kitty Wilmer O’Brien, Henry Healy, Basil Blackshaw, Graham Knuttel, Sean McSweeney, Ciaran Clear, Felim Egan and Martin Finnin.

Dreweatts sold a large work by the Limerick artist John Shinnors for a hammer price of £40,000 last October.

