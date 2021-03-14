Why it's good to think smart before you build your home

Home networking is becoming familiar tech-speak. Our skills with app-based services — barking out at Alexa, Google Home, Siri and navigating home-dedicated software —have made the idea of running a house with the help of cloud-based technology or SIM control from our phones just that bit less terrifying.

However, what are we expecting from the network? Do we need devices that communicate with each other or are all channelled through one command hub?

How do professional smart-home systems differ from something we might cobble together with apps and off-the-shelf products?

Without a central hub conducting and finessing all our gadgetry, is this simply smart-house lite?

It’s worth noting that many new homes are being delivered already “cabled”, and these homes can then be put into action to make life easier and the house more efficient in all sorts of ways — DIY, with a bit of ready out-of-the-box help or fully detailed by a specialist installer.

Brian Morrissy is technical manager with Cork-based Hitech Homes (www.hitechhomes.ie. He argues, “DIY smart home can be done successfully on a small scale but when it comes to whole-house automation, it makes sense to outsource it to the professionals.

“To use a comparison: you probably could learn to plumb a sink or a washing machine successfully, but would you take on the entire plumbing and heating project for your new build/renovation?

“It is worth getting a professional involved, especially on larger projects but even on the smaller home cinema rooms and media den room projects.

“A professional company can plan at an early stage for the correct cables to go to the correct locations.

“We have seen situations where clients get us in after the house is completed only to be disappointed when they find out that the wrong cable was installed, is in the wrong place — or, worse still, no cable at all!”

It’s important to distinguish between remote technology and what is termed intuitive technology or artificial intelligence (AI).

In simple terms, intuitive technology does a bit of the thinking for you.

It could be a rain sensor that shuts a roof window or a set of security lights operating on IR that detect your presence and light up a safe pathway to your front door.

Remote technology, often introduced via an app using your mobile device, can control and tune services when you are sprawled in a chair at home, or away on holiday. In the very near future we may be flying small drones around the house as part of our home security systems — what fun!

Both remote and intuitive technology feature in a home network and can be put together by the user or by a dedicated specialist in home networking systems.

In the early days of monitored security systems and the networked smart-house, there was a lot of physical cabling involved.

Pulling wires room to room, screwing down switching boxes and even chasing conduits into walls.

Wifi has potentially done away with the need for the whole house to be wired up, but are some cables still needed for the all-singing, all-dancing home network? In the face of an increasing array of plug’n’play wifi, Brian argues that cable trumps a wireless connection every time — it is more reliable by far, has faster data transfer speeds, is less costly and is also less vulnerable to hackers.

“Take wifi distribution for example: You will still need a hard-wired network cable coming from your data-switch/broadband router to the room where the access point is located.

“With in-ceiling and in-wall speakers, home cinema rooms, blinds and lighting control systems the same applies. “TV locations still need essential co-axial cables for Sky boxes and Saorview/Free-to-air.”

Just a reminder here of something we dived into in our first tryst with the If This Then That (IFTTT) of a modern smart home; broadband speed will determine the success of streaming media into your home stutter-free.

You can remind yourself of what you’ll need for everything from turning on the thermostat to live streaming those box-sets here: irishexaminer.com/property/homeandoutdoors/arid-40030217.html.

With your 5G is up to speed, you can add infinitely to your system in the coming years and with a bit of cabling, your home’s spec will draw attention when and if you come to sell.

Justin McInerney is CEO of Smartzone, Cork, another thriving firm in the area of the connected home (www.smartzone.ie). Much of what they provide is wifi-enabled and stored in the cloud.

Delighted by the arrival of fibre broadband across the country, he has a (gentle) axe to grind with the broadband suppliers.

“What the companies delivering broadband do not tell you is that you might get 5G at the hub, but elsewhere in the house (especially in a home built after 2010 and stuffed full of nice blocking insulation in the walls) — you might be limping along at 10Mb.

“Remember this word— distribution! Soon It’s like the 1940s, with everyone in a knot around the radio — or in this case, the hub. Mesh kits are a skipping stone of broadband speed, following you around the house for seamless, fast service from fibre.”

Explainer — mesh kits use a router connected to your modem linked to satellite nodes to bounce your broadband signal wirelessly around your house.

Depending on the system, there may be a physical area needed for broadband routers, network switches, CCTV recorders, Sky boxes, amplifiers and more. This doesn’t require a vast amount of room and there are plenty of “dead” areas we can consider if you go for a more extensive wired-in network. Under the stairs, in a corner of the utility room or disguised in a run of built-in cupboards — it doesn’t mean a spaghetti junction all on show.

The experts we spoke to suggest a minimum of around 70cm by 70cm by 140cm (WxDxH) — not more than a large kitchen press, and they didn’t discount an attic that could be accessed where needed.

So, what are the cost implications for putting a smart house together using professional help? Justin McInerney delivers (wifi) mesh systems detailed and installed from €270.

Justin explains, “What people describe as a ‘smart home’ is not completely dependent on lightning-fast broadband but a SIM — for, say, security, heating and other automation. The truly connected home is a life-stage project.

“A younger couple might start with two phones, a handful of apps and an Alexa.

As time passes they may introduce more security and devices — say, a smart lock or two, more smart lighting. “Later on, they will want to know how their ageing mum and dad are doing in their house — are they up, are all the doors locked?

“Our Smartzone In-Car lets you see if little Johnny is bombing down the road in his VW Golf at 2am, that’s the beauty and versatility of these growing systems.

“To manage streaming seamless broadband, from a cold start with fibre, homeowners can get their broadband distributed throughout the house from €200-€300 with uncontested speeds all day.”

HUBS

Many of the latest central hubs for a highly detailed smart-home such as the Samsung Smart Things hub, will respond to various protocols from devices made under different platforms including Honeywell, Hue and Ring, for instance, so you won’t be nailed down to one brand when adding features.

COSTS

Patrick Morrissy of Hitech suggests a rough idea of the cost of a sophisticated cabled system.

“Normally consultation and structured cabling plan can range from €900 to €1200, this would include the plans themselves, site visits and client consultations.

“The extra physical cable costs can range from €300 to €700, depending on the complexity of the build. On the lower end of the scale, a single home cinema room pre-wire could cost only €100.

“Of course, the physical hardware for a home cinema room (such as speakers, projectors, screen) can range from €3000 for a basic system to €20,000 for a high-end system.”