Garden Q&A: Why have many of my daffodils got no flowers?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 12:00

Question

Why have many of my daffodils got no flowers?

Answer

Daffodils can go "blind" once they have been in the ground for more than a few years. 

What this means is that the clump of bulbs has become too congested. 

Where you originally had one daffodil bulb has increased into several bulbs, all existing off the one root plate. 

These need to be lifted and divided. 

Once they have finished flowering or in this case, when the time for flowering has passed and the foliage has died back, lift the clump out of the ground and either re-plant the individual bulbs straight away or store them somewhere cool and dry before planting out again in the autumn. 

I would recommend doing this as a matter of course, every four or five years.

