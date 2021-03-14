How rhododendron made itself feel right at home

There is a marauder travelling throughout the length and breadth of our country and, like many before, this thug is particularly fond of our coastal regions, making himself at home wherever he lays his hat or in this case, his branch or seed.

For you see, wherever a branch of Rhododendron ponticum touches the soil, before too long, roots emerge and create a new plant and in this way, along with seed dispersal, the unwelcome bully has travelled and colonised vast areas of our countryside.

This rhododendron travelled to Ireland from the Iberian peninsula and Asia, both regions to which it is native. Like many invasive species, it was introduced as an ornamental plant and this is wholly understandable. For, to see it for the first time, you could easily be forgiven for being taken in by its mauve-coloured charms but before too long, even the most fervent of fans will be struggling to cope with its bulk.

Do not let this species put you off the genus, however. Ponticum is just one of over 1,000 d species of the genus rhododendron.

I recently received the following query from a reader of this newspaper: “I love rhododendron and would love to plant one but I know nothing about them.”

There are several things to know about growing rhododendrons, such as soil type, aspect, overall dimensions and flower colour but once you provide the right growing conditions then a choice variety will be a most welcome guest in the garden for years to come requiring little or no attention except to admire its blooms.

Rhododendrons like acid or ericaceous soil, that is soil with a pH of below seven. If you’re not sure your soil is, domestic pH testers are readily available in garden centres.

Rhododendrons are native to Asia, parts of Europe and many parts of the USA. Many of them are to be found in mountainous regions. Knowing this can tell us a lot about what the plants may require for good growth. Mountainous regions get very cold and the soil will be well-drained so those that come from high altitudes will have no problem with the low temperatures we experience here.

Provide them with well-drained soil for if they are sitting in damp, waterlogged ground they will develop fungal infections and die off. Their family name ericaceae tells us that they are ericaceous, the same family name-giving rise to that term.

Some will tolerate exposure to winds and even the coast, though they are all shallow-rooted and I have found that taller-growing species will often fall victim to high winds and thus a more sheltered position is better.

Of the more than1,000 species, you are sure to find one suited to your garden. There are those which will remain dwarf such as Rhododendron impeditum which will stay below 50cm to 60cm with tiny green leaves and masses of mauve flowers, in late spring offering a welcome contrast to all the yellows of that season.

On the other end of the size spectrum, Rhododendron arboreum, meaning tree-like, can reach a height of 12m. You will often see this species growing outside "great" houses and gardens with its showy red flowers brightening the landscape during late April and May.

To answer an often-asked question, azaleas are a type of rhododendron and at the risk of getting too technical, azaleas are not a species, rather a group within the genus. In fact, they are two groups within the genus, deciduous azaleas and evergreen azaleas. The groups are made up of several species of rhododendron all of which have similar characteristics and are differentiated from other species by having slightly different flowers.

Evergreen azaleas are, by and large, low-growing and very florific (a completely made-up word that I use to describe a plant that is very free-flowering!) They will be smothered in blooms of either, white, mauve, pink, red or orange during early to late spring. Deciduous azaleas, on the other hand, many of the best of which, are referred to as Exbury hybrids are larger.

Lionel de Rothschild of Exbury estate in England spent many years during the 1920s crossbreeding Knaphill hybrids and developed what we now know as Exbury hybrids.

They are not planted enough, in my opinion, in domestic gardens. They are also great floral performers producing masses of much larger and often scented blooms in spring.

They will reach a height of 2m to 3m but, their season of interest in the garden isn’t finished once the last flower falls.

No, for in the autumn, they take on all the spectacular colours of that season.