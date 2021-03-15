We celebrate buying Irish brands and shamrock mayo 

For the month that’s in it, here's a lovely feelgood story from SuperValu. Their ‘Monday Market Place’ encourages consumers to think before you click, buy from Irish suppliers and support local businesses nationwide.

With International Women’s Day, Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day all vying for attention over the past fortnight, SuperValu are highlighting their support for female and Irish suppliers.

Just like Food Academy producer Edizemi Onilenla.

She set up Mama Shee to share her passion for food and her desire to bring a taste of Africa into the Irish culture.

Her beef jerky Kilishi and Suya are high in protein with natural ingredients and no preservatives or additives.

Plus, in partnership with ‘Guaranteed Irish Month’ SuperValu is encouraging consumers to buy Irish gifts at www.GuaranteedIrishGifts.ie which showcases hundreds of the best locally produced products from every corner of the country.

For more information go to www.supervalu.ie, SuperValu Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and www.GuaranteedIrishGifts.ie

Begorrah and begosh, if it isn’t Heinz [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo, a limited-edition run of a very special mayo, created to honour St Patrick’s Day.

There’s free-range eggs, and shamrock grown in Ballinaskelligs, Co Kerry, to make a green-hued and tasty mayo. It’s a limited-edition though, with only 75 jars up for grabs.

To get your hands on one, visit @heinzIrl before March 17 on Facebook or Instagram to find out more.

I spent some time in Malawi back in the day (it feels like centuries ago), and just had to feature this lush green Malawi cushion when I spotted it online. It’s by Irish company Michael Murphy Home Furnishings, yours for €27, check it out at www.michaelmurphy.ie

Claire Graham and Tom Keane run their lifestyle shop/creative shopping experience/part experimental showcase for unusual homeware and design in Leap, Co Cork.

I love this Swimmers embroidered cushion, perfect for a bit of couch surfing. Take the plunge and buy it for €69, find out more at www.theoldmillstores.ie

A brand-new launch from Irish hair-care company Faro, this is The Glide Hairbrush. A multipurpose brush, it can be used on all hair types and is safe to use on both wet and dry hair. Created by TV and radio star Mairead Ronan, along with Debbie Lawless, this brush will help you to love your locks in lockdown! It’s €19 and available from www.faro.ie

For dreamy nights in March, check out the new Jo Browne bamboo bedding. Organically grown bamboo is a multi-tasking material that delivers on both an environmental level and as a fabric with superior properties. The collection includes a Double Bed Bundle (€175), King Size Bundle (€199) and a Super King Bundle (€225. Stockists include homeware stores like Blarney Woollen Mills, Avoca, Foxford Woollen Mills, Kilkenny department stores and Meadows and Byrne, as well as www.jobrowne.com

Laura Carrig is a co Longford lady designing and handmaking the most beautiful polymer clay jewellery. She is fundraising for A Little Lifetime Foundation. Every year in Ireland over 500 babies die at or around the time of birth.

A Little Lifetime provides information services, and support to enable these families to get through one of life’s greatest tragedies. They offer one-to-one counselling, parent support meetings, creative workshops, reembraces services and online support.

They supply burial gowns/clothing and a beautiful information pack to all the maternity hospitals.

This is a charity close to Laura’s heart and she has created a special ‘Angels Wings’ collection to raise funds for this charity. Find out more at www.littledeergems.bigcartel.com and www.alittlelifetime.ie

Stumbled on this beauty online, The Outsider stool, it pops together in a couple of seconds and is made with sustainable FSC birch plywood. It comes with a waterproof carrier sack to throw over the shoulder in transit. Yours for €44 and available from www.ministryofmakers.ie