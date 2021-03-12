Wish List: Mother’s Day ideas for treating your mum at home 

Some quali-tea time anyone? Another luxury at-home afternoon tea, this time from The Kingsley in Cork.

Whether you get to share it with her or you deliver it directly to her door to let mum know you’re thinking about her with a lavish experience that includes four tiers, including a selection of teas, freshly baked scones, delicate finger sandwiches, tea cakes, and exquisite pastries.

Order at least 24 hours in advance, www.thekingsley.ie or on 021-480 0500.

Available for €45 for two sharing with complementary tea or coffee. Upgrade to include prosecco (€11), or by adding a selection of luxury gift experiences.

If you want to show your mum you really love her, channel the vibes between James Patrice and his marvellous matriarch, Fron. James reckons nothing says “I love you” like a nice cuppa so he’s created the James Patrice Collection for Love The Mug.

Show the fabulous gal in your life that you think she’s absolutely mighty, a fine china one at that! Yours for €10.95, and I’m delighted that there’s an option for all the gorgeous godmothers out there.

There’s a special Mother’s Day gift box: a mug, matching pomegranate soy wax candle and complimentary hot chocolate bomb (with beautiful presentation box) for €29.95. Get yours at www.lovethemug.com

We love the support Irish trend, and this gorgeous idea for showing everyone some thanks is just so....Irish! Five iconic food brands have clubbed together to say go raibh maith agat to the public for supporting Irish.

Flavahan’s, Barry’s Tea, McCambridge’s Brown Bread, Keogh’s Crisps and Butlers Chocolates have collaborated to create a special “Thanks A Thousand” foodie gift hamper, which will be sent to 1,000 homes in March to mark St Patrick’s Day.

People can nominate themselves, a friend, or family to receive a complimentary limited edition gift hamper on www.thanksathousand.ie

Homes will be selected at random and each hamper will be delivered straight to their doorstep. #thanksathousand

Another lovely idea: Mount Juliet Estate is introducing its newest dine at-home offering, the Afternoon Tea at home experience, just in time for Mother’s Day. In the style of Helen McCalmont of Mount Juliet Estate, it’s possible to recreate the traditional ritual of afternoon tea at home, where there are no restrictions on enjoyment!

Michelin star and four AA Rosette-awarded executive chef John Kelly says: “It’s simple and fun to assemble, with no cooking required.” Ticking all the boxes there, John.

Prices start at €80. Find out more at www.mountjuliet.ie



Stillgarden, the Dublin 8 independent distillery, has created an array of gift boxes so you can spoil your mother or the mother figure in your life this March 14. The Ultimate Cocktail Box includes your choice of one 500ml Stillgarden Signature Cocktail.

Choosing from Cosmo, Spent-spresso Martini, and Raspberry Soiree, you also get two 200ml Stillgarden Signature Mini Cocktails so you can try all three of Stillgarden’s socially sourced, ready-to-pour cocktail, creations.

The box comes with two Stillgarden glasses, a Mother’s Day card and two garden tour tickets to use at Stillgarden Distillery in the future which includes a complementary cocktail. €70, find out more at www.stillgardendistillery.com

Mother’s Day is going to be a hard one this year with a lot of us unable to visit our beloved mamas. Why not pick up a pen and send some love in the post with a handwritten card?

Bea’s hand-illustrated cards and art prints are perfect, they can turn into wall art afterwards!

These newly released cards are inspired by all things spring, bursting with colourful flowers to brighten your mum’s or granny’s day, or anyone else you just think would appreciate a cool card landing on the mat. Prices start at €4.

Check out www.fleurandmimi.com for more unique cards and art prints.

If your mammy person loves her hair you can’t go far wrong with this Color Wow box, in collaboration with Rosie Connolly. It’s got six travel-size products inside to help kick-start healthy, luscious locks.

Inside is Color Wow Dream Filter, Color Security Shampoo and Conditioner, Dream Cocktail Kale-Infused, Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray, and Style on Steroids. You’ll be the favourite when you land this on her door on the 14th.

www.colorwowhair.com or www.lookfantastic.ie

A terrific treat for the mammy: Skellig Six18 Distillery in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, has linked up with the Hayfield Manor Cork team to carefully curate two new special gift boxes.

Packed in beautiful 100% recyclable material, the giftbox is packed with premium artisan pot-distilled gin and contemporary engraved tumbler glassware, to raise spirits in the comfort of home this Mother’s Day, plus a voucher for the five-star Hayfield Manor afternoon tea for two in the beautiful surrounds of Orchids Restaurant. Yours for €120, find out more at www.skelligsix18distillery.ie/shop

