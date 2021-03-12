Save or splurge? Fans of Netflix's Call My Agent will love these

Are you watchingon Netflix? Not since binge-watching the last season of has something lured me like this production.
Set in a Parisian talent agency, it keeps me gripped with the necessary mix of wit and pathos, excellent casting, including cameos from stars of the big screen playing themselves, and, as a bonus, some nice furniture.
Did anyone spot the Roche Bobois Bubble sofa in the office reception area? Hard not to in its bright yellow upholstery.
SPLURGE on its fun, conversation-provoking shape, above, from €5,310 at www.roche-bobois.com.
SAVE
on another yellow beauty in a more conventional design — the Anderson, above, from www.cultfurniture.com at €1,318.