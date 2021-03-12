Save or splurge? Fans of Netflix's Call My Agent will love these

We source two sofas that will make you feel like you're chilling out in a Parisian talent agency
Save or splurge? Fans of Netflix's Call My Agent will love these
Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 11:15
Carol O’Callaghan

Are you watching Call My Agent on Netflix? Not since binge-watching the last season of The Crown has something lured me like this production. 

Set in a Parisian talent agency, it keeps me gripped with the necessary mix of wit and pathos, excellent casting, including cameos from stars of the big screen playing themselves, and, as a bonus, some nice furniture.

Did anyone spot the Roche Bobois Bubble sofa in the office reception area? Hard not to in its bright yellow upholstery.

SPLURGE  on its fun, conversation-provoking shape, above, from €5,310 at www.roche-bobois.com.

SAVE 

on another yellow beauty in a more conventional design — the Anderson, above, from www.cultfurniture.com at €1,318.

More in this section

Back to the future for 1920s cottage in Home of the Year  Back to the future for 1920s cottage in Home of the Year 
What's it like when a dream home's a top prize in a raffle? What's it like when a dream home's a top prize in a raffle?
Suburban semi in Limerick has wow factor in Home of the Year  Suburban semi in Limerick has wow factor in Home of the Year 
Save or splurge? Fans of Netflix's Call My Agent will love these

Is keeping lawns in order a male trait? Monty Don believes it is

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices