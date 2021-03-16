Damien Enright: Shooting the breeze in the Canary winds

Last Tuesday, Courtmacsherry lifeboat volunteer Dara Gannon sent me a WhatsApp attachment illustrating the winds forecasted to rake Ireland the next day. They looked seriously disruptive and a no-go day for fishermen.

Wind force was 35 knots and gusting to 60. One knot equals 1 mile an hour, which equals 1.61 km/h. Thirty-five knots would be registered as force seven on the Beaufort Scale and described as: "Whole trees are in motion; walking against the wind is difficult."

Gusts reaching 60 knots are listed on the Beaufort Scale at "Force 10, Whole gale; trees are uprooted." Get caught in a gust and you're in for a hammering.

We've had massive gusts here over the last two weeks and, indeed, at intervals throughout the winter. Gusts that would blow you off your feet and make you lose your step if they slapped you on the back on a mountain path. Crouching behind a boulder, you expect to see goats flying past.

An object we saw away below us, careering over a banana plantation, was not a beach umbrella but a grey heron. Was it having fun? I doubt it. I think it was just trying to steer itself under a cliff to get shelter from the blast.

Regarding the beach umbrella, this must have been an image engendered by the bizarre madness of everything suddenly a-flap, palm trees tossing (but the trunks stay absolutely firm), avocado and mango plantations shimmying and catching the sunlight in a million mirrors, the fields below one all a-glitter.

So, we crouch behind the boulder and shout to one another: "Safe here, unless the boulder comes steamrolling over us!" But, of course, it won't. And after five minutes of nature letting us know what it could do weren't it so benevolent, we can rise to our feet and go on.

It was lucky my wife had the dog on a lead and that she kept a strong grip on it, otherwise dog Paddy, issue of 'mil leches', might have been wind-borne to Ireland, a country he has never visited, despite his 'Paddy' name.

He is of that noble breed, mil leches, meaning a thousand milks: his parentage and bloodline is a mezcla — a mixture — that has resulted in a pretty specimen one could now say is all but endemic to this island.

Certainly, we see Paddy's relations everywhere, although none as pretty as himself: small (body 1.5ft, head 2ft tall), but long, with fox fur-coloured pelt, white socks, stand-up or wide-awake ears and a curling, upright tail half the length of his body. He is a handsome pup, indeed, the pet of my son's wife, and regularly borrowed by my wife to take out walking, accompanied by her husband now and then.

The Canary Islands were named for the dogs ('canem') Roman navigators left behind them when they landed, but didn't settle.

Paddy is not so big. It would have been distressing to see him lifted off the edge of one of the escarpments of the 1,000ft drop, which he seems to favour to the anguish of my wife. If he extended his four legs, what with his silk hair and luxuriant tail, would he abseil and land safely in a dense grove of fruit trees below? A nice thought, but hardly realistic. When at high altitudes above the valley, and the wind is gusting, keep him on the lead is the thing.

As far as beach umbrellas go — and golden sands — this island has neither. One can find a Tenerife-style resort at the bottom of a precipitous, sharp-cornered, 7km downhill journey on the other side of the island. It has beach umbrellas, possibly, and a small beach — reached by elevator from the hotel — has been installed. The accommodation, golf course and swimming pool are very pleasant and top quality, but are not the Gomera of La Gomera, the Berber Guanche island of unspoiled nature.

Yes, without the golf course, etcetera, one is left with no entertainment except the three, long, black-sand, no-umbrella beaches (admittedly sometimes washed away but quickly restored by nature) and the unspoiled paths through 51km² of the last extensive wax-myrtle and giant heather forest on earth.

As a matter of fact, a fortnight ago I had to visit a dentist in the upmarket resort aforementioned. A wisdom tooth had come half adrift after long usage and was causing me increasing pain. Will I say I couldn't get an appointment because so many Irish toothache-sufferers had pre-empted me? No. That would be untrue. I got an appointment almost next day.

I have written many articles about this island and, over the decades, have become part of the scenery. I can't say I enhance it, but perhaps others of my family — and dog Paddy — can.