Donal Hickey: Fancy going to the bog for your summer holidays?

What about going to the bog on your holidays! For those who worked hard in the bog, years ago, it’s difficult to imagine such places as tourist attractions. Times are changing, however.

A friend, who enjoys his foreign vacations, told us the other day his plan for the summer is to visit out-of-the-way places in Ireland he would never dream of going to in normal times. He could do worse than call to some of our most under-appreciated gems — boglands.

As children on school trips are discovering, bogs are home to a large variety of plant and animal life. Adults are starting to catch up.

Donal Hickey: 'The Living Bog Project has worked to restore 12 raised bogs in the Midlands, including Carrownagappul, where over 3,000 dams were installed across a huge network of open drains.'

Some bogs are nature reserves, such as that at Kilcolman, near Buttevant, in north Cork. A 74-acre, Special Protection Area (SPA), it is home to Greenland white-fronted geese in winter and has many duck species.

The Bog of Allen Nature Centre, Lullymore, Co Kildare, is an international venue for peatland education that celebrates the beauty and richness of bogs. Given the extent of the Midland bogs, the location is just right.

Anyone visiting Lullymore should lookout for a greenhouse of insect-eating plants found in bogs globally and this is the largest collection in Ireland and Britain.

The golden sundew is probably the most beautiful of these plants which do not move to trap insects, but lure them before drugging them with a sort of nectar. The hapless insect then drowns, providing a feast for the plant.

Carrownagappul Bog is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), near Mountbellew, in east Galway, and one of our largest remaining, relatively intact raised bogs. The 700-acre bog is currently undergoing restoration.

Like so many bogs across the country, Carrownagappul had been drained, dried out, and degraded. With turf-cutting at an end there, communities surrounding Mountbellew are starting to embrace a new future for the bog, with its potential for nature in mind as well as being a local amenity.

The Living Bog Project has worked to restore 12 raised bogs in the Midlands, including Carrownagappul, where over 3,000 dams were installed across a huge network of open drains. The restoration works have focused on rewetting the bog to allow the growth of sphagnum mosses, the building block of the bog.

According to Ronan Casey, the project’s public awareness manager, one of the biggest and best things about it has been the involvement of the local community.

“They have designed some brilliant walking loops, trails, and facilities at which generations to come can marvel at the wildlife which has been returning to this protected bog since restoration works began in 2017,” he says.

A new video, called Life on the Bog, showcases the wildlife and documents the recent history and restoration works at Carrownagappul.