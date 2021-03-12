Spring cleaning: Four books to help you tackle seasonal chores

Home interior books I’m sent by publishers for review tend to be a disappointment as most are glossy picture books without much practical information.

Periodically, though, a useful one lands and transports me to the far corners of a neglected cupboard to instigate a declutter and old-fashioned carbolic scrub.

With seasonal nesting instincts developing as days lengthen, and spring light showing up our interior flaws, off the shelf came my four long-time favourite books to inspire spring cleaning one room per evening because sometimes it isn’t enough to want to sort out our homes, we need some inspiration to motivate us into action.

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo

These days you can’t talk about spring cleaning without mentioning decluttering and Marie Kondo. She’s the woman you’d love to hate for her version of decluttering as an extreme sport, but if you’ve watched her Netflix series it’s impossible not to warm to her gentleness, and respect for every home she enters.

Her guiding principle is everything ought to have a home, and things which no longer spark joy in you ought to be thanked and disposed of. There’s wisdom, too, in her advice not to buy storage containers before you’ve decided what you need to store. More storage means holding onto stuff you might otherwise sling away. Genuinely dispose of excess belongings. Don’t send them to your parents or put them into storage.

Top tip

It’s okay to give away presents you’ve received. According to Kondo, they are not “things” but a means for conveying the giver’s feelings, so don’t feel guilty.

Target audience

Anyone frustrated by a kitchen drawer of tangles of charger cables, batteries and twisty-tie things for sealing sandwich bags, to wardrobes hoarding mounds of clothes.

A Sense of Home by Helen James

Remember when this author was a judge on the first series of RTÉ’s Home of the Year?

That was after a stint as design director for Donna Karan Home in New York and, latterly, homewares’ designer for Dunnes Stores.

Her book takes us on a room-by-room tour of the home, citing basic design principles so order prevails, but where taste, sight, scent, touch and even sound are considered to give that sense of home.

Stirred into the chapters are recipes for lovely home cooking with my favourite chapter using herbs from the garden to scent the home in summer. It’s all wholesome, aspirational, but achievable.

Top tips

Every room should have a plant, a book and at least one natural object. The scent in your home should change with the seasons.

Target audience

Anyone who favours making home a private sanctuary for themselves, from designing and maintaining it, and indulging in “movie night” suppers, which are particularly relevant now.

Keeping House: Hints and Tips for a Clean, Tidy and Well-Organised Home by Cindy Harris

She says it simply from the beginning: “In order to keep your housework under control, you need to create a system that works.”

Acknowledging that the demands of a big house aren’t the same as a studio apartment, and you may have hours per day or an hour at the weekend, the basics are the same, where crisp sheets and sparkling surfaces rule.

Top tip

Resist the urge to ignore the mess. The results of procrastination are worse than doing what needs to be done in the moment.

Target audience

This book might be intimidating for the domestic goddess-in-training, but if you want a well-ordered home with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly tasks, while ticking off to-do lists, it’s bliss.

'Mary's Household Tips & Tricks', by Mary Berry (€28, Penguin).

Mary’s Household Tips & Tricks: Your Guide to Happiness in the Home by Mary Berry

The queen of The Great British Bake Off won’t criticise you for not pulling out the cooker every three months to clean behind it, and she’s quick to point out she has lots of old christening jugs and collections of china so she won’t chastise you about your own clutter.

Reassuringly maternal, she’s influenced the order of my hot press, my kitchen organisation, and how to use my inadequate freezer effectively.

Top tip

For a gleaming washing machine or dishwasher, add a cut lemon and run empty on a short cycle

Target audience

Lovers of maintaining a clean, comfortable, organised home where everything they need to know about domestic science is in one book.