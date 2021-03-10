Kitchen toolkit: We show you how to choose pots and pans 

Flaking potentially toxic non-stick skin into the scrambled eggs? A bit rattly at the handle? Uneven at the base or dinged in the enamel?

Bought in a new set or replaced one by one, pots and pans are a personal purchase and expensive for proven performance and longevity. They are dedicated working vessels, heat conductors, and style statements, and there’s a warming excitement to breaking in pristine cookware.

Materials should be chosen according to the heat source and delivery of your stovetop. Generally, heavier pans retain heat better, while lightweight pans are more reactive.

The price of branded European copper pots and pans can be truly scorching. Look out for the handsome copper collection from Kirkton for Aldi from under €25 a pan, a seasonal surprise, aldi.ie

Some pans are hybrid performers that will suit a number of stove types; others are dedicated to one system.

Expect to find multiple materials, including aluminium, in progressive pan sets that offer heat retention and reactivity of different metallurgy.

Flat, ceramic/glass-sealed hobs can handle most metal pots, including popular, anodised, corrosion-resistant aluminium pan sets, but don’t excel with glass or copper.

Stainless steel, used alone or bonded to an aluminium or copper core, is highly affordable, while the most expensive choice would be titanium cookware, which has legendary conductivity and durability. Copper alone is incompatible with plain electric rings and halogen.

Cast-iron ranges topped with a cast-iron plate are slow to alter heat settings (mysterious, infuriating, metaphysical).

Heavy-bottomed pans (coated or in raw iron or anodised aluminium) are a given, slid around the thermal topography of the cook-plate. A set of back-up gas/electric rings can overcome the oddities of this nostalgia.

Gas cooking is feted for its specific heat setting — so a light-based pan in aluminium or steel will be more responsive to turning up to a boil or fluttering down to a fragile simmer.

Gas matched to retentive cast iron is great for long, slow cooking, so keep in mind that you can have two or more pan weights and materials in one size, depending on the rhythm of the recipe.

Induction cooking really calls for dedicated cookware with a magnetic base in cast iron or steel, or a bonded base combined to magnetic metal.

With any stove with a flat surface, we need a very flat base on the pan to ensure perfect contact (centred on, and not spilling over, the ring), even distribution of heat, and good performance. Used with incompatible cookware, like anodised aluminium, an induction cooker will simply not work.

Important points to keep in mind, when choosing anything from a casserole pot to an asparagus pan: Are the pots, lids, and handles, suited to the dishwasher and to what (if any) temperature can they be used in the oven or under the grill? Some pots feature handles that come off for the oven.

Cast iron has the happy knack of continuing to cook food after it has been removed from the stove-top, while the bodies of other pans will quickly cool, unless left to sulk in a warming drawer.

If your cast-iron pan doesn’t have a seal (an enamel coating, for example), you will have to season it. Enamel-coated cast-iron pans vary enormously in quality — spend extra to ensure they have good handles and knobs, and won’t graze or chip easily. Raw, cast-iron handles get very, very hot.

With heirloom quality, a lifetime warranty, and 14 enamel colours, Le Creuset remains ‘le roi’ of cast-iron cookware. Priced from €211.50, their purring French copy for a signature casserole pot says it best: “Perfectly designed for stews, roasts, soups, casseroles, and baking, your one-stop pot for memorable meals with an intense depth of mouth-watering flavour.” Merci.

Le Crueset range in cerise.

In cheaper, supermarket knock-offs, don’t take a heat-resistant, oven-friendly knob for granted. In traditional cast iron, the 25cm skillet in Le Creuset’s Fonte series is an ideal all-rounder — superb for steaks. €119, knivesandtools.ie, lecreuset.ie.

Old, pure copper pans, for all their beauty, are not safe for cooking — look for a lining in tin or stainless steel. With every pan you buy, check if it is dishwasher-safe and/or suited to using in the oven, too — a very handy talent for stews. Grill pans allow you to slip a pan directly under the grill from the stove-top.

HOT BUYS

The Vogue, tri-wall, copper, 24mm pan combines stainless steel, aluminium, and copper layers, all working together to create a frying pan with “superior heat conductivity that is evenly spread across the pan”. Simply a gorgeous thing, worthy of hanging out on view, and part of a huge collection of all sorts of pro-level pots and pans at Nisbets. €68, ex-VAT, nisbests.ie.

Look out for the truly stunning copper collection from Kirkton Aldi, from under €25 a pan — a seasonal surprise, at aldi.ie.

Aluminium comes in cast aluminium and hard, anodised aluminium. Anodising makes for a tough, non-reactive, beautiful, dense pan (black or dark grey in colour), with superb heat transmission.

They are all but bulletproof. If weight counts, check out cast aluminium with a non-stick interior and enamelled exertion as an alternative to cast iron. You’ll find branded, non-stick coatings over a variety of pan materials (Teflon and Silverstone, for example). As with any coated pan, they are best used with wood or silicon utensils, rather than a scratchy metal.

Tower Linear saucepan featuring tempered glass lids, heat-resistant 3mm thick aluminium, non-stick Cerasure ceramic coatings, and rose-gold plated stainless steel handles. Bonded steel base suitable for all hob types. Black and rose gold, sets €75, Argos, pan shown €38.99, littlewoodsireland.ie

Tower Linear saucepan set is comprised of pans of 16cm, 18cm, and 20cm, each featuring tempered glass lids, heat-resistant, 3mm-thick, aluminium outer bodies, non-stick, Cerasure ceramic inner coatings, and rose-gold-plated, stainless-steel handles. Their bonded steel base also makes these pans suitable for all hob types.

Black and rose gold, €75, Argos. Look out for Tower’s removable handles — great for oven-to-table service. Freedom sets of 13 pieces, from €78, littlewoodsireland.ie.

Tefal Pro Grade, five-piece cookware set. A real looker, extra-resistant titanium, non-stick coating, it has an ultra-reinforced mineral layer and a protective topcoat enhanced with titanium particles.

Includes riveted, stainless-steel handles and Thermo-Spot heat indicator on frying pans that turn solid red at the optimum cooking temperature. Oven safe to 175C. From €150, homestoreandmore.ie.

Stainless steel is best used with a core or “sandwich” of another material to prevent “hot spots” and to even out heat delivery over the base of the pan. You’ll often find it combined with other materials, such as aluminium. As a material, S/S is inert and won’t act up with acidic foodstuffs.

Steel does have the reputation of demanding more oil, and more oil/more calories.

Explore coatings that can cook with relatively little added fats.

Try to handle this, or any pans you buy, to investigate the fixing quality, heat insulation under the hand, and balance of the handles to the pot during service.

The three saucepans, one milk pan, and one skillet of the Circulon Momentum stainless-steel pan set have the look of classic mirror shine S/S, with a three-layer, premium, total non-stick, hi-low groove pan.

PFOA free coatings, oven safe up to 204C, dishwasher-safe, and induction suitable. From €299 (offers down to €199), at meadowsandbyrne.com.

I couldn’t resist the Electrolux Infinite Chef Collection conical saute — a lovely, deep shape to cover a range of meal demands. Magnetic steel exterior — ideal for induction, €70, harveynorman.ie. For brand bling in S/S, the iconic Le Pentole, designed by Niki Sala in 1979, comes in a Dutch oven.

Super for stacking, triple-ply of alloy, aluminium, and an outer layer of stainless steel.

From €209, triggerfishcookshop.ie.