Kitchen toolkit: We show you how to choose pots and pans 

With heirloom quality, a lifetime warranty, and 14 enamel colours, Le Creuset remains ‘le roi’ of cast-iron cookware. Priced from €211.50, their purring French copy for a signature casserole pot says it best: “Perfectly designed for stews, roasts, soups, casseroles, and baking, your one-stop pot for memorable meals with an intense depth of mouth-watering flavour.” Merci.
The Vogue, tri-wall, copper, 24mm pan combines stainless steel, aluminium, and copper layers, all working together to create a frying pan with “superior heat conductivity that is evenly spread across the pan”. Simply a gorgeous thing, worthy of hanging out on view, and part of a huge collection of all sorts of pro-level pots and pans at Nisbets. €68, ex-VAT, nisbests.ie.
Tower Linear saucepan set is comprised of pans of 16cm, 18cm, and 20cm, each featuring tempered glass lids, heat-resistant, 3mm-thick, aluminium outer bodies, non-stick, Cerasure ceramic inner coatings, and rose-gold-plated, stainless-steel handles. Their bonded steel base also makes these pans suitable for all hob types.
Tefal Pro Grade, five-piece cookware set. A real looker, extra-resistant titanium, non-stick coating, it has an ultra-reinforced mineral layer and a protective topcoat enhanced with titanium particles.
The three saucepans, one milk pan, and one skillet of the Circulon Momentum stainless-steel pan set have the look of classic mirror shine S/S, with a three-layer, premium, total non-stick, hi-low groove pan.
PFOA free coatings, oven safe up to 204C, dishwasher-safe, and induction suitable. From €299 (offers down to €199), at meadowsandbyrne.com.