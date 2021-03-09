Donal Hickey: Birds are springing to life 

Shortly after sunrise on one of those fine, frosty mornings last week, it seemed to us the dawn chorus had

arrived early, judging by the volume of birdsong from nearby trees. And we remembered the late and much-missed Dick Warner who once said spring is a “rather elastic season” in Ireland.

The nature lover, writer, and programme maker, whose work featured in the Irish Examiner for many years, was an astute observer of the world, especially birds. And, given the breeding habits of birds, his description of spring is apposite.

The bird breeding season has already started, but it doesn’t happen at the same time for all. Crows are among the first to breed and, we heard their far from lyrical ‘caw-caw’ amidst the avian choir the other morning.

Nature has a sense of timing that’s alien to humans. Birds time their breeding for when there’s sufficient food for their young. And other birds better watch out for the crows which can raid their nests for eggs to feed the baby crows.

Sparrowhawks are among the later breeding birds: They wait until fledgelings from other birds’ nests to provide easily-caught meals for their young. And others wait until trees in full leaf provide cover, or long grass offers protection as in the case of pheasants and other ground-nesting birds.

As many people have come to realise, some birds need help with nesting. Garden centres are amply stocked with an ever-growing wide variety of nest boxes that can be installed in the domestic garden or outhouses. Some people just get a few bits of wood and make their own.

The boxes can be used to replace traditional nesting sites in old stone buildings, cavity walls and holes in trees. Groups like the nature-friendly Bride Project, in East Cork and west Waterford, show how nest boxes for a range of farm bird species can make modern, farm structures suitable for many birds.

Bride Project boxes are designed to cater for species such as barn owl, starling and house sparrow. Specific nest boxes are provided for each farm and aimed at species likely to be found on a particular farm.

IRD Duhallow, in North Cork, which has several nature projects under way, already set up nest boxes for swifts in some towns and villages in its area A new podcast, In Your Nature, has being launched by BirdWatch in partnership with Laois and Offaly county councils. It started last Monday and an episode will be available each Monday over the coming five weeks. Topics covered include nest boxes, the dawn chorus and connecting with nature during lockdown. The podcast will also look at wider biodiversity, spring plants, and the Midland bogs.