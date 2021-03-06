What's it like when a dream home's a top prize in a raffle?

Chances are, if you’ve been cruising around your 5k in the past year or so, you’ll have spotted one of those billboards emblazoned with the words “Win a dream house”.

Now, if you’re a mum or dad of boomerang-generation adult offspring, it’s likely those semi-1950s-style signs will have plunged you into a semi-1950s-style movie Dream Sequence reverie, complete with harp music, soft-focus images — and a plotline where you push that home-to-rooster gently out of the cosy family nest, and into that brand-new dream home.

Maria Desmond, Enable Ireland, with two 'mama bears' in the Janeville house.

In Cork, the residence in question is a three-bedroom semi-detached fully furnished show house in Janeville, Carrigaline, valued at €330,000.

And right now, it’s all systems go as the determined team behind Enable Ireland are using the tried-and-tested community and GAA fundraising concept to drum up support ahead of March 14. “Give your mum the chance to win a brand-new three-bed house for Mother’s Day!” is their war cry.

Effective, I tell Maria Desmond, Cork fundraising manager for Enable Ireland, especially considering the unique times we’re living in.

Maria laughs, and we agree there’s many a potential mum winner that may just want to hand the keys straight back to her ticket-buying son or daughter.

“We are hoping people all over the country get behind this raffle,” Maria says. “So many people have done house clear-outs this year that no one seems to want 'things’ as presents. Our raffle ticket would make an ideal Mother’s Day present.

Susan Dineen, Right Price Tiles, Anne Hegarty, volunteer, Enable Ireland, Claire McCarthy, Carrigaline, and Stephen McCarthy, Astra Construction. Picture: Gerard McCarthy Photography

"We have three fantastic prizes and even if you’re not one of the lucky winners in April, you know the funds will support a solid capital project that will benefit children for generations to come.”

The raffle aims to offer people who are looking to buy their own home a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win it and also appeal to parents and grandparents hoping to win a fully furnished home for their children or grandchildren.

So how did the Enable Ireland Cork group come up with the plan?

“We’ll admit we saw a couple of GAA clubs around the country with similar promotions and thought it a great idea. It helped knowing that Stephen McCarthy from Astra Construction has been a great supporter of ours over the past number of years,” says Maria.

“We began fundraising for the new centre in 2016 as the old Lavanagh Centre in Ballintemple was no longer suitable for the needs of the children and families using it. In April 2019, we were delighted to welcome the first families and parents into the new Lavanagh Centre in Curraheen.”

Every year over 9,200 children and adults benefit from the organisation’s services in 15 counties throughout Ireland.

In Munster, Enable Ireland supports over 4,000 children and adults with disabilities.

“In Cork, over 860 children attend our services in the Lavanagh centre and over 70 adults receive services in Little Island, Blackrock and Ladysbridge,” says Maria.

109 Janeville B1 view of kitchen from utility room.

The seven-acre site in Curraheen includes a children’s services centre with assessment and treatment facilities, a hydrotherapy pool, meeting rooms, preschool supports, an accessible playground and family facilities.

Ten-year-old Claire McCarthy from Carrigaline and her mum Joanne have supported the win-a-dream-house campaign from the beginning. Claire has been attending Enable Ireland Children’s Services for the past ten years.

Claire McCarthy from Carrigaline pictured in the Janeville development showhouse in Carrigaline. Picture: Gerard McCarthy Photography

“Over that time, we have met so many wonderful and dedicated staff who are working tirelessly to help children like Claire to reach their full potential, realise their goals and grow their confidence,” says Joanne.

“We would have been lost without them. Claire has come a long way with their help.”

Over 860 children and their families attend the new Lavanagh Centre, where children’s services include physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, speech and language, social work, psychology, early years education and occupational therapy.

Director of services Niall Horgan says: “As a Cork person, I am very proud of the state-of-the-art new children’s centre that we have completed but we still need to raise €1million to fund this incredible for this vital new facility.

"We are appealing for the public’s support so that we can continue to provide our vital therapy and rehabilitative services for generations to come.”

Several familiar Cork faces have come on board to lend their support to the campaign including Donal Lenihan, Bríd Stack, Olive Loughnane, Rob Heffernan, Briege Corkery, Rena Buckley, Fineen Wycherley and Sanita Pušpure.

Anne Hegarty has volunteered with the charity for almost 30 years. “This is the biggest and most exciting project we’ve ever undertaken. It’s a perfect gift for family at home or abroad — it can be purchased online but most importantly it will benefit a wonderful charity working with children and young adults for over 60 years in Cork.”

The second prize is a car worth €25,000, sponsored by Astra Construction, and the third prize is €5,000 cash sponsored by Right Price Tiles & Wood Flooring.

“Mother’s Day will be different this year, with shopping options limited and no opportunity to treat her to lunch at her favourite restaurant,” says Maria.

TJ Lotty with his mother Miriam Lotty from Mayfield Picture: Darragh Kane

One mum who knows all about the work that Enable Ireland do is Miriam Lotty, whose son TJ has been using Enable Ireland Children’s Services since he was 14 months old. “When TJ was 14 months old he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy,” Miriam says.

“In those early days, Enable Ireland was there for us at every step — particularly to support with physiotherapy for TJ which was critical to build his muscle strength. Then when he was four, he went to the pre-school in the Enable Ireland centre which ensured he was ready and able to join his local primary school.

“Just knowing that the Enable Ireland team are there for us is great peace of mind. If you have a concern about anything, you know you can call and get support.

"Going through this, especially in the early days, it is so important to know that you are not on your own. That you have a team of people there supporting you.”

To buy a ticket and enter responsibly see www.winahousecork.ie or call the fundraising team on 087-7905029 or email hello@winahousecork.ie

