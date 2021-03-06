Under the hammer: Trappings of elegant home and garden 

House contents of Eyrefield Lodge Stud at the Curragh on offer at two days of sales at Sheppard's, writes Des O'Sullivan 
Rare Victorian steeplechase board game at Sheppard's.

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 07:00
Des O’Sullivan

With everything from a rare Victorian steeplechase board game, a pair of 19th-century model brass cannons, a suite of three Paul Storr meat covers and a painting of the East Indiaman Hotspur leaving Tyne on her maiden voyage in 1851 by William Garthwaite, Sheppard’s online sales in Durrow next Thursday and Friday (March 11 and 12) are brimful of interest.

William Garthwaite's painting of The East Indiaman Hotspur leaving the Tyne on her maiden voyage 1851.

On offer are contents from Eyrefield Lodge Stud at the Curragh, elegant home to Sir Edmund and Lady Susan Loder, as well as some other clients of Sheppard’s.

Equestrian portraits, wonderful antique oak furniture, ceramics, glass, garden and conservatory pieces, racing memorabilia, wines and all the trappings of an exceptional home and garden come up at this sale.

The steeplechase game dates to c1865 and is attributed to EC Spurin, London.

A suite of three Paul Storr meat covers at Sheppard's.

Complete with mahogany cased board it is estimated at €800-€1,200. At the other end of the scale is a colourful Louis le Brocquy Aubusson tapestry of a garlanded goat with an estimate of €50,000-€80,000.

A 19th-century breakfront bookcase is estimated at €30,000-€40,000 but much of the fine furniture in this sale is far more affordable. There are wine tables, work tables, chairs, chests of drawers and cabinets including an attractive George III with vaulted back and scallop shell interior (€800-€1,200).

An 18th-century oak dresser with four open shelves is estimated at €1,400-€1,800 and an 18th-century mahogany games table has the same estimate.

The suite of three Paul Storr silver meat covers dates to 1811 and is estimated at €2,000-€3,000.

An 18th-century mahogany games table.

A Chinese puce enamelled chrysanthemum dish is estimated at €800-€1,200 and a large Chinese porcelain jardiniere on stand is estimated at €1,500-€2,500. The pair of 19th-century model brass cannons are estimated at €500-€800.

The 1851 oil on canvas by William Garthwaite is estimated at €800-€1,200 and two pairs of art nouveau stained glass-panels are each estimated at €400-€600.

The selection is wide-ranging and for the convenience of online bidders the auction of more than 800 lots will be broken up into four sessions, each of around 200 lots at 10am and 2pm each day. The catalogue is online.

