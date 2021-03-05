'Mad About The House' blogger and author shares her secrets 

After 20 years of writing about interiors and sharing her passion for styling homes through her award-winning blog Mad About The House, Kate Watson-Smyth is taking her expertise to the next level — with a décor hub that does all the hard work for you.

She had the idea for Design Storey (designstorey.shop) a year ago, and then the pandemic happened, she explains. “And it feels even more right now, because we’ve all pivoted to online shopping, like it or not,” addsWatson-Smyth.

With restaurants firmly off limits at the moment, it’s time to elevate your tablescaping and you can add some plain indigo pieces to mix it up a little. Picture: Nkuku/PA

“Yet there’s so much stuff out there — my job is to wander through the corridors of the internet looking for nice stuff to put on the blog.”

The result is an online interiors store with a really tight edit of 50 of the best of each product, to help narrow down your search.

“So it’s that idea of saying: ‘Do you know what, I will edit the internet for you. I will find you the best stuff, whether it’s filleting through a massive department store or site like La Redoute, smaller brands, and hopefully bringing some new designers to your attention — and I will find you the best ones’,” Watson-Smyth explains.

Style tip: 'This chair will hug you in all the right places, and who doesn’t need that at the moment?' Picture:Soho Home/PA

Fun, creative and with a brilliant eye for detail, she’s realised with the ongoing restrictions and people desperately trying to create space for a home office (or homeschooling), they don’t want to spend all day looking for a desk lamp: “They just want a really nice one — so they can go back to work, or whatever they were doing.”

Each “50 of the best” collection on Design Storey is arranged over five pages, with no more than 10 on a page. “You can look through five pages at the bus stop — should you ever go to a bus stop again, or while waiting for the kettle to boil,” she says.

And if the specific thing you’re searching for isn’t in that desk lamp parameter? “You can go and look at table lamps, or floor lamps, which are great for working from home, because they give you more space on your desk.”

Making homewares more accessible than ever, with styling tips and advice to engage your interest, expect fun finds, new designs, as well as classics that hold their value — rather than “fast furniture”.

“We’ve had this moment in fashion where we’re understanding fast fashion is not a good thing, and that notion is coming to interiors,” she continues.

“Where now you might have to spend a little bit more, but you’re going to buy it once, and buy it right.”

Here, Watson-Smyth shares key pieces to style up your space…

Style tip: 'I love a big statement vase on the shelf and the sculptured face on this makes it really fun.' Picture: Amara

SMOKED GLASS VASE

The ’70s called and they want their smoked glass back: “This is a growing trend and whether you buy original vintage or modern pieces, it looks good in any style of interior,” says Watson-Smyth.

“This will look as good filled with flowers or faux eucalyptus as it does empty, so it earns its place in your room and won’t take up precious cupboard space.

“I love a big statement vase on the shelf and the sculptured face on this makes it really fun.”

SOFA SO GOOD

“The key to making a small room look bigger is to keep the furniture simple in style,” suggests Watson-Smyth. “Why not consider a really bold colour for your sofa, rather than choosing a sensible plain colour and having patterned cushions?

“Mix it up — and have a really strong colour that makes your heart sing. After all, you’re going to be sitting on it for quite some time.”

DESK DUTY

Now that we all have multi-functional spaces, we need multi-functional furniture, and a wall-mounted desk is built to hide everything away at the end of the day. You can customise the colour to go with the rest of the room, and designs can include a USB port and light too, so you’re good to go as soon as you open it up.

“If you’re working from home in a small space, you can pack everything away at the end of the day and flip your sitting room from office to cocktail lounge in a matter of seconds.”

If your work-from-home space is lodging in a corner of the sitting room, kitchen or bedroom, you want a desk light that will work in all situations: “Face your lamp forwards for work, and backwards to signify the end of the working day.”

TAKE THE CHAIR

“Bouclé is everywhere at the moment, and its textured surface is perfect for curling up and getting cosy,” says Watson-Smyth.

Choose a chair that “will hug you in all the right places”, she adds. Who doesn’t need that at the moment?

'If the colours are from the same colour palette, you can mix as many patterns as you like.' Picture: Antipodream

AND SO TO BED

After years of crisp white bedding and hotel-style bedrooms, the current mood is for something a little more rustic and relaxed — think #cottagecore. Layer up several patterns with their slightly vintage feel, and prepare to sleep out the rest of lockdown in style.

“If the colours are from the same colour palette, you can mix as many patterns as you like,” says Watson-Smyth.