Interiors: How to choose and maintain your carpet 

I outright adore carpeting. I’m the original rug-rat, and I love entwining my toes in a deep wool mix pile rug when sliding out of bed.

We have such a beautiful choice of products in Ireland, including home produced wool flooring — it’s something exciting to explore when doing up any room.

Still, carpeting comes with responsibilities, and un-cared for it can end up being the single most choking interior element in the home with potential influences on our immediate comfort and long term health. When we come to dump our carpets, they go from a decorative darling to non-recyclable waste the minute they are rolled up and shouldered to the skip- best handled with a builder’s mask on.

Steam cleaning can be done with a self-owned machine, by hiring one for a day or two, or by hiring an outside firm to do the job. It’s well worth it to cleanse and beautify a lovely piece of flooring you rely on every day. Pictures: iStock

Suffering from mild asthma and owned by a herd of pets, I’m keenly aware that the state of my carpeting and rugs can influence the comfort of my breathing.

Wool carpeting and certain products including polyester triexta is hailed as being hypo-allergenic even asthma friendly, preventing fine allergen particles becoming airborne. Here’s a typical claim by a supplier of pure wool flooring: “Wool carpets act as a natural air filter, trapping allergens such as dust and pollen and keeping them out of the breathing zone.

In fact, not only are carpets inhospitable for dust mites, but wool carpet is especially resistant. Wool’s long, coarse fibres cannot be inhaled.” Coles Fine Flooring (US)

That all sounds quite reasonable, and I would add that good wool-mix carpeting is a fantastic thermal and acoustic insulator. It’s not the carpet materials that generally cause ongoing problems for anyone — it’s the perfect upkeep of a highly textured, absorbent material that we walk all over that’s problematic.

Without demonising it, it’s clear that carpeting can be hard to maintain. The Asthma Association of Ireland advises that anyone with an allergy to dustmites should “remove all carpets and replace with hard flooring if possible”; asthma.ie

Reaching for answers, I came across a powerful review in the International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health (2018).

It’s a group work by Norwegian scientists and academics that collates studies over the past 35 years of so, concerning the effect on human health of carpeting in commercial and domestic spaces. You can find the whole thing here if you’re interested: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5858259/

Two essential potential problems were identified with carpeting, but they were not challenges that couldn’t be at least partly overcome with researching flooring before buying, changing it out every few years, and above all by executing good housekeeping habits.

They write: “Carpets may act as a repository for indoor air pollutants such as dirt, dust particles, allergens and other biological contamination (dust mites) that can build up in the carpets.”

The study continues: “Neither the presence of such pollutants in the carpet nor their re-suspension is necessarily linked to health consequences unless the pollutants are hazardous and the exposure level is high enough to cause adverse effects.”

Carpets may emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can cause smells and irritation of mucous membranes, especially in sensitive individuals, the study adds. “However, tests of new carpets indicate that emissions have been reduced and have a shorter duration.

Pollution over a longer period depends partly on the deposition of dirt, care- and cleaning agents and on cleaning procedures.”

Running through existing studies dating right up to 2017, the findings in the hard flooring/carpeting debate for public and domestic buildings were largely similar (there’s a whole other list for adverse health outcomes).

This includes “mite allergen concentrations in dust from carpeted floors were 6–14 times higher than in dust from smooth floors” (Van Strien 1994). Another paper found “carpet vacuuming seems to remove larger particles but not the allergen-associated smaller particles whereas smooth floor cleaning appears more efficient regarding removal of these smaller particles” (Tranter 2005). Yet another research study concluded that “walking on a carpet generated significantly more re-aerosolisation of spores than walking on PVC” (Paton 2015).

Worryingly, the Norwegian researchers found no appropriate data to support any carpet lobby assurances that carpeting was likely to ever be better for allergy sufferers and asthmatics than clean, hard flooring.

Now, this may all read as very bad news for the soft side of flooring, but it’s worth noticing how important cleaning is in removing as much irritating dirt in all its tiny, mucous membrane tickling microns as possible with regularly vacuuming and full carpet cleaning.

Dirt is not only lodged in a carpet, but sent back up into the air by footfalls (re-aerosolisation). An outwardly clean carpet can be filthy deep down inside the pile.

So, if we want to have carpeting that won’t potentially cause health problems, choosing the right products and removing that deep-down dust and dander tangled into the fibres weekly is really important.

Depending on your family’s chronic conditions, cleaning our way out of the problem may simply not be enough. The Asthma Association of Ireland advises that anyone with an allergy to dust mites should “remove all carpets and replace with hard flooring if possible” (asthma.ie).

No amount of marching around daily with a HEPA vacuum cleaner will match that intelligent commando response. Mould and fungal spores can also be present in materials including carpeting, so check out the humidity in the house and deploy the best vacuum cleaner you can find (this is not necessarily the most expensive; look for HEPA branding).

Focusing on new carpeting for a moment; we’ve talked about off-gassing on these pages in the past.

This is a process where new synthetic materials —from MDF to soft furnishings — can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into our indoor air.

Carpet showrooms make me positively high with that “new carpet” aroma.

This, again, can be controlled by choosing materials with a low VOC content (natural materials and carpeting using finishers with a low VOC character) and by airing any underlay and carpeting before we spend hours closeted in the room with them.

Older homes with condensation problems and poor ventilation can have a mould spore issues that adds to the toxicity of a dirty piece of flooring year after year.

Here’s a quick run-down of how to keep your carpeting (and as a result the air around it) cleaner and safer:

Consider a shorter pile wool mix carpet that is easier to comb out with a vacuum cleaner. Use good underlay to preserve the carpet from decay and shedding.

Off-gas your carpeting and underlay out of any packaging in the garage for a few days before installation. Hard flooring can also carry VOCs.

Take rugs outside and shake them out if possible (wear a mask) followed by a vacuum back and front.

Don’t allow your fitted carpets to be a reservoir for dirt, micro-organisms and toxins. Vacuum regularly with a HEPA-rated vacuum edge to edge (that can mean daily for high-traffic areas).

Clean your carpeting on a schedule, even if it looks clean. There are plenty of things, from skin cells to fine hair and micro-organism build-up that you cannot see.

Depending on the type of pile, beater brushes can tear up the fibres of a carpet leading to further shedding. Use the best setting on your vacuum, reducing the strength of the head where necessary.

Consider a shoes-off policy if you insist on carpeting throughout the downstairs of the house. This prevents petro-chemical and biological nasties being carried in from outside. Install mats to wipe shoes before entering the home.

Steam clean your carpets at least once a year to reduce the presence of dust mites, dirt and allergens. Dust mites cannot be completely eliminated from carpets, but just as is the case with bedding and soft furnishings, they can be controlled.