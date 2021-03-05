Interiors: How to choose and maintain your carpet 

I outright adore carpeting. I’m the original rug-rat, and I love entwining my toes in a deep wool mix pile rug when sliding out of bed.
We have such a beautiful choice of products in Ireland, including home produced wool flooring — it’s something exciting to explore when doing up any room.
Consider a shorter pile wool mix carpet that is easier to comb out with a vacuum cleaner. Use good underlay to preserve the carpet from decay and shedding.
Off-gas your carpeting and underlay out of any packaging in the garage for a few days before installation. Hard flooring can also carry VOCs.
Take rugs outside and shake them out if possible (wear a mask) followed by a vacuum back and front.
Don’t allow your fitted carpets to be a reservoir for dirt, micro-organisms and toxins. Vacuum regularly with a HEPA-rated vacuum edge to edge (that can mean daily for high-traffic areas).
Clean your carpeting on a schedule, even if it looks clean. There are plenty of things, from skin cells to fine hair and micro-organism build-up that you cannot see.
Depending on the type of pile, beater brushes can tear up the fibres of a carpet leading to further shedding. Use the best setting on your vacuum, reducing the strength of the head where necessary.
Consider a shoes-off policy if you insist on carpeting throughout the downstairs of the house. This prevents petro-chemical and biological nasties being carried in from outside. Install mats to wipe shoes before entering the home.
Steam clean your carpets at least once a year to reduce the presence of dust mites, dirt and allergens. Dust mites cannot be completely eliminated from carpets, but just as is the case with bedding and soft furnishings, they can be controlled.