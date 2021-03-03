Cork woman shares all the fun of her house-hunt journey 

Fancy the vicarious thrill of house-hunting from your sofa? Well, Cork woman Ciara Byrne is about to lead the way as a new television series kicks off.

Following its debut in 2019, Goodbye House returns to RTÉ One tomorrow evening, Thursday, March 4.

Each week we get to have a virtual peek around three houses on the open market — and we also gain an insight into each house hunter’s life.

The first of the six prospective property buyers to feature is Skibbereen native Ciara. All have come to the conclusion that their homes no longer suit their circumstances.

But there’s a twist.

They must enlist three trusted friends or family members to find them the perfect property. At the end of the viewings, the house hunter must pick the home they want to live in.

In the first episode, Ciara, a mum and managing director of a global technology firm based in Clonakilty, is looking for a new home for herself and son Adam. “I had a blast with my friends,” Ciara tells us of the filming.

“I was president of Network Ireland West Cork at the time so I was also able to showcase the beauty of west Cork and how easy it is to work remotely here at the same time as searching for a new house, which I actually did get from the show — so win, win!”

This six-part property series features people who have decided the homes they once thought were forever, are no longer compatible with their new circumstances. It could be anything from downsizing after a divorce to pursuing a dream home by the sea — whatever the reason, it’s time to move on.

Ciara Byrne.

Recently divorced, Ciara was ready for a fresh start but discovered giving up the house she once believed would be her forever home to be a bittersweet experience.

To help them in their search, they’ll enlist the family and friends who know them best — but aren’t burdened by nostalgia.

So each episode features one house hunter and their three helpers. The helpers have each found a property they think ideal for their friend or family member. All they have to do is present it to them to view. At the end of all three viewings, the house hunters must pick the property they want to live in.

With €350,000 to spend, Ciara would like a three or four-bedroom house in a safe community where both her and son Adam can entertain their friends.

To help find what she’s looking for Ciara’s recruited three of her closest friends —Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh.

Deirdre opts for a modern family house in a development Ciara has always admired — just a stone’s throw from her current home in Clonakilty.

Niamh unearths a three-bedroom bungalow with sea views in the small coastal community of Ballinglanna, just a few kilometres from Clonakilty.

Caroline also chooses a house by the ocean — a three-bedroom bungalow in the village of Lisvelane with spectacular views over the Wild Atlantic Way.

Ciara is keeping her final choice a secret so we’ll have to wait until Thursday to find out.