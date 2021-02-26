Decluttering: Can organising your home organise your life? 

Wasting time looking for things? Visually triggered by the omnipresent pile of nonsense? Cupboards or entire rooms you simply cannot use anymore, and quietly drowning in dross? Start small and start today, freeing yourself from irrelevant stuff and that gnawing anxiety.
First of all, what is clutter? This is not a maximalism/minimalist interior design divide, a frustrating and common misconception in blogs and influencer twits and grams.
Some of us prefer full shelves of comforting tat, loaded desks and cosy fat couches over low-slung Italian loungers and echoing empty rooms.
The most general and proper definition I could find for clutter at home is “an overabundance of possessions that collectively create chaotic and disorderly living spaces”.
Ferrari’s investigation of clutter reveals very serious issues around serial procrastination and hoarding. Most of us are (happily) not negotiating canyons of material in the corridors and a lost horizon of belongings swallowing every surface.
My husband recently approached me for help in clearing his profoundly personal, two-decade-old Jenga of memories and irreplaceable mayhem in his office. Ferrari has some excellent advice for the sentimental “relics”, whether you’re trying to edit down baby clothes to a single piece with their smell still in the collar, or stirring through books you bought as a teen. Get some help to tackle that over-attachment.
Decluttering is not about living with less, it’s about allowing ourselves to give more real attention to what we use regularly and what we truly love and value.
The more general daily paperchase is wearing. Random, cheap, indifferent stuff makes us pay for it again, every day, as we negotiate our way around it and give it room it doesn’t deserve.
Ferrari describes procrastination, the action of inaction to do the necessary things, as “to delay the start or completion of a desired task to the point of experiencing discomfort.”