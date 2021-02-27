Antiques and Fine Art: How a crown prince lost his heart 

It might seem to be a contradiction in terms, but lockdown has given provincial auctions in Ireland a reach that is truly global.
So there is no telling what will become of one particular lot at Hegarty’s online-only auction of antique furniture, art, jewellery and collectibles in Bandon at 2pm tomorrow.
Among them is a cased pair of Japanese porcelain tea bowls decorated with the gilt mythological bird known as Fenghuang. Seen as symbols of virtue and grace, they were presented to Princess Michiko at a tennis tournament.
The lot includes a black-and-white photograph of the princess, inscribed 1961. Four years earlier, Michiko Shoda played a game of mixed doubles against then Crown Prince Akihito. The Crown Prince lost the match and his heart. Michiko won the prince and the game.
Their wedding marked the first time in the 2,600-plus years of the Yamato dynasty that someone born neither a princess nor an aristocrat married into the imperial household.
The bowls are estimated at €400-€600.
If that story has struck a romantic chord, then how about a vintage, square-cut, yellow sapphire and diamond ring. Hegarty’s has just the one, estimated at €5,000-€7,000.
Among other lots of note is a pair of matching 19th-century inlaid cutlery urns (€8,000-€10,000) and a watercolour by Douglas Alexander titled Among the Crohyboyle Mountains (€2,000-€4,000).
There is an art deco peridot and diamond ring (€5,000-€9,000), an Italian art deco silver ice bucket (€3,500-€7,000) and an Edwardian Sheraton Revival sideboard (€1,000-€2,000).
The sale offers one of the first three printings of the trade editions of Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit (€800-€1,500). The March 1903 version includes all 30 illustrations, mostly by Quentin Blake, reduced to 27 thereafter.