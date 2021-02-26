In the pink: How camellias will add cheer to the garden

The daffs are out early this year, aren’t they? Or perhaps I think that every year, I’m not sure. I was admiring a planting of them standing resplendent in the early spring sunshine during the week outside the Tramore Valley Park.

They looked as bright and cheerful as only freshly opening daffodils in spring sunshine can look — good for the soul and the mental health just to admire them.

Camellias too, I have noticed in full bloom more than I normally would during February. Perhaps this is just because I, like everyone else, have been forced by circumstances to slow down, reflect and become more aware of my surroundings — or perhaps they are a bit earlier than normal this spring.

Camellia sasanqua is a species that flowers during late autumn/winter anyway and so it is normal to see the simple, single-flowering varieties of this in bloom before now but the spring-flowering forms which many of us are enjoying right now are most likely forms of Camellia x williamsii. ‘Donation’ is beautiful, blush-pink form of Camellia x williamsii and is very free-flowering, often flowering as early as now and staying in bloom for up to three months.

The darker-leaved Camellia japonica is found naturally throughout large areas of China, Korea and in particular Japan, hence the species name: japonica, meaning Japanese.

Forms of this species were crossed with varieties of Camellia saluensis and the resulting hybrids were named Camellia x williamsii after JC Williams of Caerhays Castle in Cornwall who was responsible for developing these new varieties. The letter “x” in the middle of the name refers to the fact that it is a hybrid of two individual species.

The advantages of growing williamsii hybrids in this part of the world is that they will tend to flower better with lower light levels than other species as well as having a longer flowering period, as japonicas will tend to bloom for only four or five weeks. However, if you are looking for a good red or white form, then it is to Camellia japonica you will have to go, for the williamsii hybrids tend to be mostly different shades of pink with few white and red forms.

Of the reds, one of the best choices is the variety ‘Adolphe Audusson’, a stunning, semi-double form with rich, dark green leaves contrasting beautifully with the bright red blooms.

As you travel down the highway of camellia appreciation, you will soon discover that it is not all about flower colour. For not all camellia blooms are the same shape — in fact, there are many different forms of camellia flower, categorised into groups such as anemone form, miniature anemone, paeony, single, semi-double, double, formal double, to name but a few.

Each has its own charm and I don’t think I have yet found a camellia that I don’t like and that I wouldn’t be happy to have in my own garden.

They do not like alkaline or limey soil, though I have found that not all varieties are too fussy, certainly managing in neutral soil, though a lower pH will suit better and will ensure that they don’t begin to suffer from chlorosis with the tell-tale yellow leaves.

They do not like to face south or east, as the early morning sun, particularly in late winter and early spring will burn the flower buds and the petals beneath and when we do get those rare summers with periods of intense sunshine, this aspect can lead to widespread leaf scorch.

Much better to plant them somewhere in dappled or semi-shade facing west or north.

One of the main players in spring gardens for the colour that their flowers bring, camellias shouldn’t be thought of only in that regard. For they aren’t just in your garden during their four-twelve week period of bloom.

They are quite a large presence in any garden, growing easily to a size of two metres by two metres and so careful consideration must be given when deciding where to position one.

Consider also how they will work with the rest of the plants in your garden. You can use this large plant as a foil to some other plantings — which brings me back to those early daffodils.

Later in the year, some pale-coloured perennials will benefit from the dark green backdrop and perhaps some winter-stemmed cornus nearby can be brought to life also with the dark green behind.

