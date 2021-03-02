The comings and goings that make an island what it is

The other morning, an unfamiliar fishing boat, sitting low in the water, was spotted off the beach at the bottom of this valley on the island of La Gomera in the Canary Islands. Its 'cargo' was 37 African migrants, and it was directed into the port, where they disembarked, helped by the local lifeboat crew and a unit of the Red Cross, under the eyes of the Guardia Civil.

For a couple of hours, they sat on the ground, under the shadow of the pier wall, as they queued to be tested for Covid-19. Afterwards, they spent three days in substantial cabin-tents on the pier, to which the Guardia blocked any entrance or exit, day and night. Afterwards, they were taken by ferry to the big island of Tenerife.

They were not, it seems, fleeing a war zone (as were migrants to Greece and Italy from Syria), but were economic migrants, seeking a better life in Europe than the one at home in Senegal, Gambia, Mali, or Chad. They were illegal, without visas to enter Spain. Most carried identification papers, or passports, issued by their countries; they came prepared, in the hope that Spain would allow them to apply for work and residence.

Boats carrying illegal migrants from Africa are an almost daily occurrence in Tenerife. They never arrive in La Gomera. A 48ft-long (14m) open boat and its human cargo would be unlikely to survive the 400km (250 miles) journey from the nearest setting-off point in Africa, Laayoune, in western Sahara. It is thought that the boat and the migrants were carried by a cargo ship travelling west from Africa and, under the cover of darkness, lowered into the sea between the islands of El Hierro and La Gomera, 87km (54 miles) apart.

As we know, thousands of migrants and their children attempting to escape almost certain death in bloody wars in Syria tragically drowned trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. However, the migrants that arrived in Gomera seemed prepared. They knew that, as Europeans become more educated, there is a shortage of labourers and menial workers, positions they are happy to fill.

We, the Celts, were economic migrants once, looking to find a better life than in the place we came from. The settlers of these islands, the Guanche people, were Berbers from North Africa. They would have made dangerous sea crossings to reach this archipelago. Evidence tells us that in the centuries afterwards, they seemed to lose the skills — or perhaps the desire — to navigate between the islands. Or maybe the original crossings had been so traumatic, with so many loved-ones lost, that venturing onto the sea became forbidden in their legends.

Erosion by sea and wind formed soil on these oceanic rocks, lifted by volcanoes from the sea floor, and wind-borne flora took root. Over the aeons afterwards, insects, reptiles, and animals arrived on debris from the sea to be wave-washed ashore. Birds came by accident or intent. In time, the isolated flora and fauna evolved in form and colour to best exploit the ambient resources, often different from those in their nascent environments.

The Canary Islands have 500 species of flora and fauna found nowhere else; Britain, 32 times larger, has just 16. In Ireland, all of our only six endemic species are fish. We have the emblematic Irish Hare, described as a subspecies of the European Mountain Hare. In flora, the Irish whitebeam is a subspecies, not an endemic. Of birds, the Irish Jay, coal tit, dipper, and red grouse are classified as subspecies. The grouse is, now, almost extinct.

As the ice thawed away from our coasts about 12,000 years ago, certain freshwater fish came in from the then massive freshwater lake, later destined to become the Irish Sea. These have evolved into distinctive species. Many are named for their exclusive locations, like the Killarney Shad, and the Coomasaharan Char (of Coomasaharan Lake, in County Kerry). Four endemic char species are found in, and confined to, Lough Melvin on the Leitrim–Fermanagh border. This lake, with depths of 50m, also holds three of our distinct trout subspecies, the Sonaghen, the golden-red Gillaroo (giolla rua), and the Ferox Trout. The latter, reaching 15lbs in weight, are fierce, as their name implies, preying on the char.

I recall, as a teenager living in Ballinrobe, that angling-mad town near Lough Mask, 'ould fellas' telling me about catching — or trying to catch — the magic gillaroo. The writer of an Irish Times article of 2002 suggests that the poet Gerard Manley Hopkins might have had in mind the gillaroo when he wrote: "Rose-moles all in stipple upon trout that swim." These Irish trout are, apparently, beautiful creatures.