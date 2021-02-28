Garden Q&A: When is the best time to prune hydrangeas?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 11:00

 

Question

I have a pink hydrangea that was planted last year. I can start to see the new shoots coming — however, I never deadheaded the flowers from last year.

Should they be removed now or will they provide coverage for the new shoots?

Answer

There are two schools of thought on pruning hydrangeas, one being that you can prune them early in the winter once the blooms have faded. 

The main reason to prune them that early would appear to be for a desire to have the garden nice and “tidy”. 

The second school of thought, which is the one that I subscribe to, is that you should leave your hydrangeas alone, with spent flower blooms in place until in and around the end of February, as these old flowers act as a blanket, protecting the inner plant form snow and the effects of low temperatures. 

I like to have mine cut back by early March so that I am not sacrificing any of this year's growth when I chop.

