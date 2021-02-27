Spring cleaning? We check out three decluttering approaches 

Declutter Special: We take a close look at three leading decluttering guides to help you get your home in order
Marie Kondo.

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 19:12
Kya deLongchamps

The exquisitely precise approach of Japanese organisation sensation Marie Kondo, above, will either set your teeth on edge or spark joy.

Having read her first book, I would skip straight to her 2016 sequel, Spark Joy: The Illustrated Guide to the Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

Kondo offers a full programme to follow over the time period that suits you, and this book is a more specific primer. eBooks from €2.67, play.google.com, book €18.20, easons.com.

Dana K White.

Texas-based blogger and author Dana K White, below, penned Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff. Dana takes a sensitive approach to getting the house clear within time constraints we really face, and “emotional resistance”. Look out for free-to-borrow offers for Kindle, eBook, €22.99.

Joshua Becker’s The More of Less: Finding the Life you Want Under Everything You Own offers the twin powers of decluttering and then redeploying the best of what you own, maximising life and minimising stuff.

Acknowledged worldwide as one of the leading voices on letting go of excess consumption, Joshua, above, walks the walk and as a good speaker is ideal for talking up real change in your life. Audiobook/book, €12.86, bookdepository.com, €9.21, ebooks.com.

